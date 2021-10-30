 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

HS Football: Week 10 final scores, coverage recap

  • 0
Mechanicsburg East Pennsboro 8

East Pennsboro's Devin Shepherd, center, punches the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The rain fell Friday, and it didn't let up throughout the night's Week 10 high school football games.

Slick fields and swirling winds short-circuited some of the area's offenses, but teams adjusted and capped the regular season with strong efforts.

Those efforts included Carlisle's comeback win at CD East and Cumberland Valley's victory over Central Dauphin.

District 3 expects to finalize power rankings Saturday and plans to release playoff brackets Monday.

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 28, Central Dauphin East 20 | game story

Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 17

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 35, Mifflin County 0

Milton Hershey 48, Red Land 21

People are also reading…

Mid-Penn Colonial

GAME OF THE WEEK

East Pennsboro 43, Mechanicsburg 0 | game story | photo gallery

Waynesboro 6, Northern 0

Shippensburg 27, Greencastle-Antrim 6

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 7, Big Spring 0

Camp Hill 7, Trinity 0

Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire (Saturday)

MORE SENTINEL SPORTS COVERAGE

HS Cross Country: Storylines to watch as runners return to Big Spring for District 3 Championships
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley holds off Cedar Cliff to advance to quarterfinals
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's resiliency not enough in opening-round loss to Elizabethtown
District 3 Girls Soccer: Halle Engle drives Mechanicsburg to quarterfinal win over Northern
Boys Soccer: Camp Hill blanks resilient Halifax in Class A quarterfinal
District 3 Field Hockey: Boiling Springs blasts Northern Lebanon in playoff opener
District 3 Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg blasts Elco for first district win since 2008
District 3 Field Hockey: Crouse's overtime goal gives Northern win over East Pennsboro
District 3 Girls Soccer: Camp Hill breaks through, tops Tulpehocken in first round
HS Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's 'shift of attitude' propels Wildcats into District 3 postseason
District 3 Boys Soccer: 3 second-half goals fuel Cumberland Valley's 3-0 blanking of Carlisle
District 3 Girls Soccer: Iannuzzi's goal lifts Carlisle to win over Exeter in playoff opener
Girls Soccer: First-half surge helps Mechanicsburg top West York in District 3 opener
Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs charges into playoffs with confidence, motivation
Girls Soccer: Halle Engle leads Mechanicsburg's charge into District 3 playoffs
HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg aim to ride its team synergy into District 3 playoffs
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News