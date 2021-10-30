HS Football: Week 10 final scores, coverage recap

The rain fell Friday, and it didn't let up throughout the night's Week 10 high school football games.
Slick fields and swirling winds short-circuited some of the area's offenses, but teams adjusted and capped the regular season with strong efforts.
Those efforts included Carlisle's comeback win at CD East and Cumberland Valley's victory over Central Dauphin.
District 3 expects to finalize power rankings Saturday and plans to release playoff brackets Monday.
Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 28, Central Dauphin East 20 | game story
Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 17
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 35, Mifflin County 0
Milton Hershey 48, Red Land 21
Mid-Penn Colonial
GAME OF THE WEEK
East Pennsboro 43, Mechanicsburg 0 | game story | photo gallery
Waynesboro 6, Northern 0
Shippensburg 27, Greencastle-Antrim 6
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown 7, Big Spring 0
Camp Hill 7, Trinity 0
Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire (Saturday)