HS Football: Undefeated Carlisle and Cedar Crest highlight Week 3 slate

420: Cedar Crest found its early season trademark in the passing game. Junior and first-year starting field general Jay Huber, along with his five-package receiving corps (three wide receivers and two running backs), continues to be the nagging headache for opposing secondaries. The Falcon gun-slinger fired for 420 stripes and six touchdowns in Cedar Crest’s first two games. He’s connected on 22 of his 35 pass attempts.

“That's one thing, we're gonna have to get after (Huber) and prevent him from hitting his marks and throwing the ball effectively,” Ickes said. “And they have discipline kids on defense. It’s one of those things where our kids just have to make plays.”

3: Cedar Crest will be dealt the challenge of interception-savvy Hargrove from his cornerback position. The sophomore defensive back boasts a trio of forced turnovers so far this fall, including an interception of Seth Brubaker against Mechanicsburg and a pair off Hershey quarterback Daniel Painter. He also poses a looming presence at wideout — he’s one of six targets for Shank to turn to — as well.

Quick hits