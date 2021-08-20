HS Football: Camp Hill's scrimmage Saturday canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

The Camp Hill High School football team's scrimmage against Halifax Saturday morning has been canceled.

Recently appointed athletic director Jake June confirmed in an email to The Sentinel Friday evening that the cancellation is COVID-19 related. He didn't specify whether the concerns are within the Camp Hill program or the district in general.

"As far as the football cancellation, it’s a COVID matter and out of an abundance of caution, we’re not going to travel to Halifax tomorrow," June wrote in the email.

June also didn't specify whether the matter will have any affect on the Lions' Week 1 contest. They're scheduled to open their season at home against Fairfield Friday.

In a post on the school's athletics Twitter account Friday afternoon, Camp Hill announced the cancellation of the scrimmage but didn't provide any further details.

"The football scrimmage scheduled for tomorrow, 8/21, at Halifax has been cancelled. As we gear up for fall sports starting next week, please refer to the following high school schedule on ArbiterLive," the tweet read.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

