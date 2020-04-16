HS Fishing: Cumberland Valley's Dylan Fogarty named to 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cumberland Valley senior Dylan Fogarty was named to the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team on Tuesday, making him one of 49 high school students around the country to be selected.

According to a press release, "The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service."

Fogarty had to carry at least a 2.5 GPA and be a sophomore, junior or senior in high school to be eligible. He had to be nominated by a parent or someone at school.

Along with the 49 students on the first team, 54 students were honorable mentions.

Fogarty is now up for consideration to be one of 12 finalists, selected by a second panel of judges. If so named, he could compete at a Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest from June 5-9 on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas, if the event isn't postponed or cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

