HS Field Hockey: Northern's Brynn Crouse and East Pennsboro's Alison Buffington earn invites to 2022 USA Field Hockey Rise Selection Camp

Northern field hockey’s Brynn Crouse and East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington have punched their ticket to the 2022 USA Field Hockey Rise Selection Camp after training at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the past several weeks.

Mechanicsburg’s Camryn Standish was also added to the list as an alternate for the camp. USA Field Hockey announced the invitees in a press release Wednesday.

Crouse is coming off a 2020 campaign that garnered her All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors as well as a Pennsylvania All-State First Team Selection and a Mid-Penn All-Star First Team nod. The Duke University pledge netted a team-high 32 goals with 10 assists last season. Aside from her production at the prep level, the junior was a USA Field Hockey 2019 Region 5 U16 National Futures Selection, a 2019 U16 AAU Junior Olympic Selection and was a member of the 2019 U16 National Futures Championship team.

