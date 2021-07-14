HS Field Hockey: Northern's Brynn Crouse and East Pennsboro's Alison Buffington earn invites to 2022 USA Field Hockey Rise Selection Camp

Northern field hockey’s Brynn Crouse and East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington have punched their ticket to the 2022 USA Field Hockey Rise Selection Camp after training at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the past several weeks.
Mechanicsburg’s Camryn Standish was also added to the list as an alternate for the camp. USA Field Hockey announced the invitees in a press release Wednesday.
Crouse is coming off a 2020 campaign that garnered her All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors as well as a Pennsylvania All-State First Team Selection and a Mid-Penn All-Star First Team nod. The Duke University pledge netted a team-high 32 goals with 10 assists last season. Aside from her production at the prep level, the junior was a USA Field Hockey 2019 Region 5 U16 National Futures Selection, a 2019 U16 AAU Junior Olympic Selection and was a member of the 2019 U16 National Futures Championship team.
Buffington boasts a similar résumé as the Saint Joseph’s University commit scored 19 goals — she sits at 192 career total points — and tallied seven assists in the fall for the Panthers. Buffington also holds USA Field Hockey experience in the 2021 Rise National Team and the 2020 U16 Women’s National Team. The East Pennsboro junior earned All-Sentinel First Team and Mid-Penn All-Star First Team honors last season.
Standish recently began her burst onto the Midstate scene. As a sophomore, Standish cemented herself in head coach Tonya Brown’s starting lineup. The Wildcat protégé competed with USA Field Hockey in the 2021 U16 AAU Junior Olympic Games, played in the 2021 U16 NEXUS National Championship and earned recognition as a 2021 U16 NEXUS Stars and Stripes Selection.
Standish and Carlisle's Macenzie Mulholland were recently selected for the 2021 USA Field Hockey AAU Junior Olympic Games.
The roster for the 2022 Rise U.S. Women’s National Team is scheduled to be announced at the conclusion of the camp. Dates for the camp have not been determined.
