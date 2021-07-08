HS Cross Country: North Carolina distance standout Vanessa Alder moving to Carlisle

North Carolina distance runner Vanessa Alder is moving to Carlisle and will run with the Thundering Herd this fall. Alder’s father and Carlisle head cross country and track and field coach Ed Boardman confirmed the news to Dan Beck of Milesplit, who first reported it Thursday.

Alder, a rising sophomore, finished second — only trailing her sister, Carmen Alder (a BYU commit and three-time state champion) — at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Cross Country Championships in January. She also posted a personal-best time of 17:57 in the 5K at the Carolina Liberty Freedom Invitational.

On the track, the Southern Pines native boasts personal bests of 4:38.86 in the 1,500 meters, 4:59.63 in the mile and 10:52.00 in the 3,200. Alder also comes from a family with running history. Her mother, Janeth Alder, represented Ecuador at the 1992 Summer Olympics, competing in the 3,000-meter run. Her father, Dan Alder, ran at Brigham Young University and will be attending the Army War College this fall.

Boardman is well-known in the Midstate for the talent he produces at the prep level.