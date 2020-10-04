HS Boys Soccer: Chambersburg blanks Carlisle in Commonwealth match

Chambersburg tallied two goals in less than one minute in the first half and relied on a solid defense and goal keeper Garrett Carter to close out a 2-0 win over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys soccer game at Wilson Middle School Saturday.

The Trojans put the Herd back on their heels a bit early. They were a bit quicker to the ball and spent most of the game trying to make the final connection to beat the Herd defense. A few shots were taken care of by Herd keeper Jacob Russow.

“I am very pleased,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “Obviously with a new group of boys, and especially the backline all new. We knew it was going to be a learning curve the first few games.”

Chambersburg (2-1 overall, 2-1 Commonwealth) finally connected on that final pass for a goal as Andrew Quach sent a pass outside and found a streaking Luke Mason, who scored the goal. Less than one minute later, Quach corralled a loose ball just inside the box and ripped it past Russow for the 2-0 lead.

Carlisle (1-1-1 overall, 1-1 Commonwealth) had a few scoring opportunities, but had extra dribbles at times, slow passes or too many shots outside the box.