HS Boys Soccer: Chambersburg blanks Carlisle in Commonwealth match

Chambersburg tallied two goals in less than one minute in the first half and relied on a solid defense and goal keeper Garrett Carter to close out a 2-0 win over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys soccer game at Wilson Middle School Saturday.
The Trojans put the Herd back on their heels a bit early. They were a bit quicker to the ball and spent most of the game trying to make the final connection to beat the Herd defense. A few shots were taken care of by Herd keeper Jacob Russow.
“I am very pleased,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “Obviously with a new group of boys, and especially the backline all new. We knew it was going to be a learning curve the first few games.”
Chambersburg (2-1 overall, 2-1 Commonwealth) finally connected on that final pass for a goal as Andrew Quach sent a pass outside and found a streaking Luke Mason, who scored the goal. Less than one minute later, Quach corralled a loose ball just inside the box and ripped it past Russow for the 2-0 lead.
Carlisle (1-1-1 overall, 1-1 Commonwealth) had a few scoring opportunities, but had extra dribbles at times, slow passes or too many shots outside the box.
"I am OK with some of those shots from out there, but there has to be some conviction in the shot, not just to shoot the ball,” Herd coach Brandon Eiserman said. “We have been struggling to get that final pass and finish, and when we don’t we are going to struggle to score.
"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well but we had a breakdown for a few minutes there in the first half.”
The Herd had several nice runs from Zach Richwine, and Zach Doupe, but the longer players dribbled the more defenders would converge and force a turnover. Joseph Jumadeen provided an outlet to help, but several shots sailed over the goal.
“I really like this league this year,” Grove said. “I honestly feel this is a year that anybody can beat anybody and you need to bring you’re a game every night. Every game in this league is going to count and you need to come to play."
“We aren’t a deep team but we need to continue to play together and find the goal," Eiserman said.
