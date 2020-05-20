You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
HS Boys Basketball: Trinity moving up to Class 4A in next cycle after PIAA denies appeal
PIAA

HS Boys Basketball: Trinity moving up to Class 4A in next cycle after PIAA denies appeal

{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity Camp Hill Districts 14.JPG (copy)

Trinity takes home the District 3 Class 3A Championship in February.

 Sentinel file

Trinity boys basketball saw its appeal over moving up to Class 4A denied during Wednesday's PIAA Board of Directors meeting.

Athletic director Gary Bricker and school president John Cominsky argued the letter of PIAA's law states teams must "compete" in a PIAA quarterfinal to get the competition points for that quarterfinal. Trinity, like all other basketball teams this season, qualified for the state quarterfinals but never played after the state championships were postponed days before and ultimately cancelled. 

The PIAA ruled in favor of the appeal 24-6. 

The Shamrocks, which have won seven straight District 3 titles and made the state 3A championship game in 2019, will move up to 4A for the next two-year cycle. 

The PIAA cited Trinity's boys enrollment (172), number of "potential transfers" (12) and recent two-year performance in states as the reasons the boys basketball team moves up one class.

Bricker asked the PIAA to alter the wording in its rules. The PIAA upheld its decisions in four appeals cases presented during Wednesday's meeting on Zoom.

No redemption: Trinity reflects on missed chance to avenge last year's state title loss before season was cancelled
PIAA Boys Basketball: Trinity tops Parkway Center City in Class 3A first round
2019-20 Boys Basketball All-Sentinel Team
HS Boys Basketball: Trinity's Marcus Beckett chooses Marymount University
HS Boys Basketball: Trinity's Aley Zangari picks defending NEAC champ Penn State-Harrisburg
Watch Now: Carlisle legend Billy Owens featured in Raw Sports Films' 'Legends Week' interview

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News