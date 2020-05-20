HS Boys Basketball: Trinity moving up to Class 4A in next cycle after PIAA denies appeal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trinity boys basketball saw its appeal over moving up to Class 4A denied during Wednesday's PIAA Board of Directors meeting.

Athletic director Gary Bricker and school president John Cominsky argued the letter of PIAA's law states teams must "compete" in a PIAA quarterfinal to get the competition points for that quarterfinal. Trinity, like all other basketball teams this season, qualified for the state quarterfinals but never played after the state championships were postponed days before and ultimately cancelled.

The PIAA ruled in favor of the appeal 24-6.

The Shamrocks, which have won seven straight District 3 titles and made the state 3A championship game in 2019, will move up to 4A for the next two-year cycle.

The PIAA cited Trinity's boys enrollment (172), number of "potential transfers" (12) and recent two-year performance in states as the reasons the boys basketball team moves up one class.

Bricker asked the PIAA to alter the wording in its rules. The PIAA upheld its decisions in four appeals cases presented during Wednesday's meeting on Zoom.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

