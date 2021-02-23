HS Bocce Ball: Jamie Clarke, Big Spring teammates finding joy in pandemic-altered season

Maria Boyd remembers when she first took over Big Spring’s fledgling bocce ball program three years ago.
Her special needs athletes didn’t know how to shake hands for the post-game handshake line with their opposing teams. They weren’t comfortable high-fiving each other. They didn’t really know how to socialize with teammates either.
Those simple moments that come second nature to many other athletes were novel to these Bulldogs.
Three years later, in the midst of a pandemic that shrank their season to just three regular-season contests and a one-day championship, Jamie Clarke most looks forward to seeing his teammates, who he can talk with about strategy, the way the ball is rolling on the floor or anything else.
He and his Bulldog teammates are 2-1 entering the final week of the regular season.
“One of the things that I was talking about was for some reason for me when I’m at home I like to stay home and I don’t like to contact my friends for some reason,” he said. “Not only we’re on the team, but sometimes we talk about other things but bocce ball together.”
Clarke, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum and a three-year veteran on the team, was one of Boyd’s first athletes three years ago when the team formed. Back then, she and the principal would pull students aside in school to see if they would be willing to join. There was some hesitation.
Clarke said he joined because he thought it would be “fun to join a team.” He said he used to play youth football and eventually gave that up. He also swims — although not this year because of the pandemic — and loves building with Legos. As part of his job skills class, he’s learned how to do jobs around the community, including a recent job at Saylor’s Market where he sanitized shelves and put away boxes.
“One of the things I like about bocce ball is working together with others. The score can be stressful at times,” said Clarke, who admits he’s highly competitive, sometimes to a fault, “but you are not playing the game alone. You have teammates that help support you and even give you tips to help you do better next time.”
It’s been significantly easier recruiting for the team each year, even if virtual learning and the challenges of getting some of her athletes to and from practices and games has made things a bit more difficult than the year before.
Now, former players eagerly returned and the roster ballooned to 12 this year, despite virtual learning obstacles.
And the sport is expanding across the Midstate. While some schools that have fielded teams before this year, including Boiling Springs, didn’t have teams this year, Shippensburg created its first team this season, and Boyd said Carlisle was close to forming a team this year as well.
“For me, it’s been such an incredible [improvement],” said Boyd, a 33-year veteran teacher who is a life skills teach at Big Spring High School. She remembers the days when most special needs students went to the Franklin Learning Center, and how things have shifted over the years where school districts have incorporated the special needs population with the general student population.
“I just get inspired by them. … They’re good kids. They try hard, they work to the best of their ability.”
This year’s league of several Mid-Penn Conference schools featured seven teams in two divisions, a four-week regular season and a championship week next week. It’s a shorter season than years prior because of COVID-19, but that’s not different from most other sports.
Boyd said players all wear masks, like in other winter sports, and she’s had no issues with that during the season. The biggest challenge this year is transportation. Because Big Spring has spent most of the school year learning from home full-time or in a hybrid model, she doesn’t always see her students and athletes in person.
Where once it was easy to take the kids to practice right after school or get them on a bus for a road game, she now has to pick up a few of the athletes herself to get them to the school.
The altered school year presents challenges for the special needs community, some of whom can struggle when their routines are disrupted or constantly change during the pandemic, Boyd said. And learning from home, where students may not have the same support as in the classroom with multiple teachers working with them, presents challenges.
But Boyd has also seen unique positives that may not have manifested without the pandemic.
“Some of it this pandemic has been good for this population because they’ve been forced to self-advocate” since they don’t have adults to guide them in the same way, Boyd said.
And bocce ball has given her players a much-needed reprieve from school and pandemic life, even if the season isn’t quite the same as years prior.
“I think I enjoy it even more than I did last year,” Clarke said.
