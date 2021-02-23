HS Bocce Ball: Jamie Clarke, Big Spring teammates finding joy in pandemic-altered season

“For me, it’s been such an incredible [improvement],” said Boyd, a 33-year veteran teacher who is a life skills teach at Big Spring High School. She remembers the days when most special needs students went to the Franklin Learning Center, and how things have shifted over the years where school districts have incorporated the special needs population with the general student population.

“I just get inspired by them. … They’re good kids. They try hard, they work to the best of their ability.”

This year’s league of several Mid-Penn Conference schools featured seven teams in two divisions, a four-week regular season and a championship week next week. It’s a shorter season than years prior because of COVID-19, but that’s not different from most other sports.

Boyd said players all wear masks, like in other winter sports, and she’s had no issues with that during the season. The biggest challenge this year is transportation. Because Big Spring has spent most of the school year learning from home full-time or in a hybrid model, she doesn’t always see her students and athletes in person.

Where once it was easy to take the kids to practice right after school or get them on a bus for a road game, she now has to pick up a few of the athletes herself to get them to the school.