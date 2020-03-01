HS Basketball: First round state matchups set for seven Sentinel-area teams
alert top story
HS Basketball

HS Basketball: First round state matchups set for seven Sentinel-area teams

{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball

Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard shoots for two points during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday night at East Pennsboro High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland County teams have their first-round matchups for the state basketball tournament, which opens March 6-7 across the state.

Seven Sentinel-area teams head into the state tournament, three on the girls side and four on the boys side.

Girls

Class 6A

Friday, March 6

  • 3-3 Cumberland Valley (19-4) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (19-7) at CD East HS, 8 p.m.

Class 5A Saturday, March 7

  • 3-3 Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. 12-4 Freire Charter (1-22) at Cumberland Valley HS, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday, March 6

  • 3-2 Trinity (19-6) vs. 4-3 Central Columbia (16-10) at Steelton-Highspire HS, Steelton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Class 5A

Friday, March 6

  • 3-4 Northern (20-6) vs. 11-2 Pottsville (21-5) at West York HS, 7:30 p.m.
  • 6-1 Greater Johnstown (22-3) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (19-8) at Richland HS, Johnstown ,7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday, March 7

  • 3-2 Camp Hill (17-7) vs. 12-3 Bishop McDevitt (17-7) at Milton Hershey HS, 2:30 p.m.
  • 3-1 Trinity (21-3) vs. 12-6 Parkway Center City (14-6) at Cumberland Valley HS, 6 p.m.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News