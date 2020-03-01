HS Basketball: First round state matchups set for seven Sentinel-area teams

Cumberland County teams have their first-round matchups for the state basketball tournament, which opens March 6-7 across the state.
Seven Sentinel-area teams head into the state tournament, three on the girls side and four on the boys side.
Girls
Class 6A
Friday, March 6
- 3-3 Cumberland Valley (19-4) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (19-7) at CD East HS, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Saturday, March 7
- 3-3 Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. 12-4 Freire Charter (1-22) at Cumberland Valley HS, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday, March 6
- 3-2 Trinity (19-6) vs. 4-3 Central Columbia (16-10) at Steelton-Highspire HS, Steelton, 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Class 5A
Friday, March 6
- 3-4 Northern (20-6) vs. 11-2 Pottsville (21-5) at West York HS, 7:30 p.m.
- 6-1 Greater Johnstown (22-3) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (19-8) at Richland HS, Johnstown ,7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday, March 7
- 3-2 Camp Hill (17-7) vs. 12-3 Bishop McDevitt (17-7) at Milton Hershey HS, 2:30 p.m.
- 3-1 Trinity (21-3) vs. 12-6 Parkway Center City (14-6) at Cumberland Valley HS, 6 p.m.