HS Basketball: District 3 approves postseason plan that includes same number of qualifiers, no consolation games

The district championships will not be held at Giant Center this year, Bitting confirmed. The intent is for this to be a one-year occurrence.

"The Giant Center’s not available as a spectator event right now anyways," Bitting said.

The Mid-Penn regular season began Jan. 8 after a nearly month-long delay caused by schools closing due to COVID-19. Most teams have completed a handful of games, while some have already been forced to shut down for a week or more because of COVID-19 issues.

