HS Basketball: District 3 approves postseason plan that includes same number of qualifiers, no consolation games

The District 3 basketball championships format is set.
District 3’s board of directors approved Tuesday morning a plan for this year’s postseason format that will feature the same number of qualifying teams but will also feature notable changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament will begin March 2 and end March 13, maintaining the two-week structure in prior years.
Last year, the number of qualifying teams in the District 3 were:
- Class 6A: 12 teams in boys and girls
- Class 5A: 16 teams in boys and girls
- Class 4A: 10 teams in boys and girls
- Class 3A: Eight teams in boys, six in girls
- Class 2A: Four teams in boys and girls
- Class 1A: 10 teams in boys and girls
But there will be several changes caused by the pandemic to this year’s postseason.
Among them:
- Teams must schedule at least 11 games in the D3 power rankings webpage and play at least eight of those to qualify for the postseason.
- The final day of the regular season counted to the power rankings is Feb. 27. Per D3’s new freeze date approved a few weeks ago, teams cannot add more games after Feb. 13 in order to limit potential rankings manipulation.
- With the PIAA only accepting the 12 district champions this year, there will be no consolation games in each bracket.
- The higher seed in each game will host, including the championship game, with that school absorbing the cost of scorekeepers and other game help while District 3 pays for the officials and athletic trainers.
- District 3 is “strongly encouraging” schools to allow visiting spectators, Dave Bitting said, but school districts should follow all health and safety protocols they have in place. In the Mid-Penn Conference, only two family members per athlete on the home team are allowed to attend.
- Tickets will cost $8 this year, an increase from $5, to offset the loss of revenue with fewer fans in attendance.
The district championships will not be held at Giant Center this year, Bitting confirmed. The intent is for this to be a one-year occurrence.
"The Giant Center’s not available as a spectator event right now anyways," Bitting said.
The Mid-Penn regular season began Jan. 8 after a nearly month-long delay caused by schools closing due to COVID-19. Most teams have completed a handful of games, while some have already been forced to shut down for a week or more because of COVID-19 issues.
