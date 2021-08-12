 Skip to main content
HS Basketball: Bob Strickler stepping down as Mechanicsburg boys basketball head coach after 17 seasons
HS Basketball

HS Basketball: Bob Strickler stepping down as Mechanicsburg boys basketball head coach after 17 seasons

District 3 Boys Basketball: Hershey at Mechanicsburg Strickler

Mechanicsburg head coach Bob Strickler is stepping down after 17 seasons with the Wildcats. He will transition into the position of associate athletic director, pending board approval. 

 Sentinel File

After 17 seasons at the helm of the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team, head coach Bob Strickler is stepping down. 

Strickler announced the news to his team in a meeting Thursday night and will now transition to the position of associate athletic director, pending board approval. Strickler confirmed the news to The Sentinel Thursday night. 

In his final season coaching the Wildcats, Mechanicsburg went 10-8 — which included a six-game win streak — and earned a District Three Class 5A playoff berth, falling to York Suburban 66-54. Strickler finishes his tenure as head coach with a 209-198 overall record.

More updates will follow.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

