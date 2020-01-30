Home Sweet Home: More than 60 area head coaches lead a program at their alma maters, a 'comfort zone' to many and a chance to give back

The mixture forms the culture of an athletic department — and at a micro level, the individual teams. Different experiences, upbringings and lessons learned create an environment that allows high school athletes to learn from different and like-minded coaches.

But for the 62 varsity head coaches who are alumni from the schools they coach at — according to a survey sent to all Sentinel-area athletic directors — being able to stay home and give back to the schools that helped raise them means quite a bit.

“It’s a lot of fun because you know what it was like to have that community and that family around you [as an athlete],” said Tara Young, who grew up swimming at the Carlisle YMCA and later for the Herd and now coaches both programs.

“Outside of my daughter, Charlee, Carlisle wrestling is my life,” Wilson said. “This program has meant so much to me since I started in second grade. Winning is great, but knowing that I can have an impact on the kids in my community is something I will always cherish.”