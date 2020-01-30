Home Sweet Home: More than 60 area head coaches lead a program at their alma maters, a 'comfort zone' to many and a chance to give back

Tonya Brown claims she bleeds maroon and steel.
The longtime field hockey and girls basketball coach has roamed the halls and fields at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School nearly all her life. It’s all she knows.
“I never really left Mechanicsburg [when I graduated],” she said.
Brown went to college at Messiah after a three-sport high school career with the Wildcats. But Messiah is right in Mechanicsburg’s backyard. She was hardly away — and Andrea Teeter recruited her to coach basketball at Elmwood Gym while she was a college student.
“I can’t imagine starting at a new community now,” Brown said.
It’s a deep connection for coaches like Brown who return to their alma maters to groom the next generations of athletes. They feel like they’re paying it forward, returning the favor after receiving guidance and coaching during their playing days.
“Carlisle is really the only place I have ever coached,” Thundering Herd wrestling coach Joe Wilson said. “It is my comfort zone. I have so much love and pride for my school, the community and the people in it.”
High school athletic departments and their coaching staffs are comprised of an amalgam of backgrounds — men and women, first-year coaches and grizzled veterans, former high school standouts and role players, alumni and transplants.
The mixture forms the culture of an athletic department — and at a micro level, the individual teams. Different experiences, upbringings and lessons learned create an environment that allows high school athletes to learn from different and like-minded coaches.
But for the 62 varsity head coaches who are alumni from the schools they coach at — according to a survey sent to all Sentinel-area athletic directors — being able to stay home and give back to the schools that helped raise them means quite a bit.
“It’s a lot of fun because you know what it was like to have that community and that family around you [as an athlete],” said Tara Young, who grew up swimming at the Carlisle YMCA and later for the Herd and now coaches both programs.
“Outside of my daughter, Charlee, Carlisle wrestling is my life,” Wilson said. “This program has meant so much to me since I started in second grade. Winning is great, but knowing that I can have an impact on the kids in my community is something I will always cherish.”
Where being an alumnus or alumna helps most, the coaches seemed to agree, is in relating to their players. Especially with younger coaches, who may have had the same teachers as their players and understand the class workload. Others may share similar upbringings, allowing a coach to reach out to a troubled athlete in a way others may not be able to.
For Boiling Springs girls basketball coach Brett Sheaffer, his own experiences under legendary former boys coach Pat Dieter helps shape his own coaching style.
“I would 110% agree being an alumni makes it easier to deal with the off-the-court stuff,” Sheaffer said. “For example, the one thing that Coach Dieter was always good at was he was good at making soft kids tougher. I was an example. … He had that gift of taking kids that maybe came from a pretty privileged background and making them play [like they didn’t].”
A Wonderful Life: Pat Dieter was a husband, father, coach, mentor and larger-than-life presence in nearly 40 years at Boiling Springs
'It’s only right': Boiling Springs beginning new era honoring late coach Pat Dieter with court dedication
Sheaffer, who came back to Boiling Springs after a few years leading the East Pennsboro boys program, has a better perspective now as an adult, he said. He hopes to emulate some of the things his late mentor did.
But, Sheaffer said, being a former Bubbler is a “double-edged sword.”
“Because when you’re in a small community and you come back to coach, you have a reputation — good, bad or ugly,” he said.
Being a home-grown coach may engender good will early with a new program, or it could raise criticism from parents who perhaps grew up with the new coach, Sheaffer said. But if a coach has a good reputation coming in, there’s typically little to fear.
Those childhood connections can also pay off when shaping a program. For Sheaffer, he had all the connections from being a former player, teaching in the district and from his wife working as an assistant for the girls program, to mold the youth program how he wanted.
You have free articles remaining.
His wife and sister-in-law run grade school teams; several of his players’ parents are coaching various teams at the youth level; and his “best friend” is the junior high coach.
HS Girls Basketball: East Pennsboro boys coach Brett Sheaffer taking over Boiling Springs girls program after Marisa Elliot resigns
“It’s just so much easier to bring in the right people,” he said.
Many coaches, even if not from the school themselves, will add graduates on their high school staffs.
Of Wilson’s six assistant coaches, four are alumni and three wrestled for him at some point during his 14-year tenure.
“I think that having ties to the program makes coaches more effective, in my opinion,” he said. “They are passionate about the direction we are going because it’s not just a 3-to-6 coaching job to them.”
“It’s a priority for me,” Big Spring head wrestling coach Nate Gutshall said. “Any alum that wants to be in the room, I try to make it happen.”
Gutshall added that it’s also important for at least one member of the coaching staff to work in the high school. It allows the coaches to have eyes and ears in the building, but also gives them a first-person look at what one of their athletes may be going through.
Coaches talk often about the importance of their players being able to see them in the halls, know they’re there looking after them.
“I have a good idea of what our kids are going through,” Gutshall said. “I think one of the most important things is being a teacher in the building. I don’t know how programs that don’t have a staff member that is in the building daily do it.”
Big Spring has 10 former Bulldogs working as varsity head coaches, the most in the Sentinel-area.
But it isn’t the end-all, be-all.
Brown, who serves as an assistant on Clay McAllister’s girls basketball team (McAllister is a West Perry grad, which Brown playfully pokes fun at), works with coaches who graduated from East Penn, Cumberland Valley, Trinity and elsewhere.
“All of these individuals are great for our programs,” Brown said. “The key is they are teachers, leaders and counselors — all people who care about student-athletes. We need more people like them involved and it is getting harder and harder.”
If a coach shows they care for the players and can bring success, on the field and off, to the program, that trumps all else.
Sheaffer’s wife put a quote up on the wall in their basement a while ago. It’s something he thinks about often.
“A good coach can change a game, a great coach can change a life.”
It doesn’t matter where they came from.
Want more Sentinel sports in-depth packages?
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520