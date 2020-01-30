Home Sweet Home: Growing up a local soccer player helps Camp Hill's Matt Earhart as assistant coach

Matt Earhart knows the ins and outs of the Camp Hill boys soccer team.
And the high school, too.
Earhart, a 2012 alumnus, played four years of soccer for the Lions. He also took part in — and was an avid fan of — the tennis and badminton clubs as well as the wallyball club, a sport where one plays volleyball on a racquetball court.
But Earhart spent most of his time with the soccer team.
He’ll be the first to admit that the Lions — back-to-back PIAA Class 1A champions in 2016 and 2017 — had a lot of ups and downs through the years.
“I’ve seen our program when we’re on top and when we were terrible, so I have a pretty good idea of what works here and what doesn’t work,” Earhart said during an email exchange recently.
That knowledge also helps on the sidelines.
Earhart, who now coaches the Camp Hill middle school boys soccer team and assists the high school team, said he had an early interest in coaching. He just didn't know the opportunities that could arise within his own alma mater.
That is, until his friend Ryan Polly, the JV and middle school coach at the time, started pestering him about giving it a try.
“He had been recruiting me really hard for a while to help out as an assistant, and then eventually he finally got me to help, so that’s how I first heard about it and got started,” Earhart said.
Earhart joined the high school team as an assistant coach in 2018 and had a smooth transition. He was already familiar with athletic director Sarah Fanus, athletic trainer Lisa Simpson and current head coach Justin Sheaffer. The transition into the role was “smooth and easy” for Earhart, who admits he had a “huge advantage” being from Camp Hill.
“I think schools and colleges will always gravitate towards alumni and people they have familiarity with when hiring coaches, mainly because it’s easier for them to relate to student athletes who grew up in the same town and went to the same school you did — and in some cases had the same teachers you did,” Earhart said. “When you hire an alum or a local candidate, there’s already an understanding of what’s expected of you and what you’re expecting from the people in charge. There aren’t a lot of surprises because they already know how things work going in.”
All that familiarity with the school and the team is also an advantage when helping out Sheaffer, who is a graduate of Midd-West High School.
That's not to say Camp Hill is an exclusive coaching fraternity. Coaches who graduated from other schools can be inducted you into the "family" — with Sheaffer a perfect example.
“Coach Sheaffer might not be from Camp Hill, but he pretty much is an adoptive son of Camp Hill for all intents and purposes,” Earhart said. “He knows just as many people around here as I do, if not more, and he’s very involved in the community. Sometimes he’ll have questions about how some things were before he became the coach, but other than that, not really.”
For Earhart, his Camp Hill family is more than metaphorical. He got to cheer on his younger brother, Will, who took part in the Lions’ back-to-back state title runs. Matt never got a chance to coach Will, who graduated in 2018, but he never missed a chance to be there for games and do what he and his other brother, Dan, never got to do: lift that state title in the air. Twice.
“Will is such a great player and leader,” Matt said. “His teams were loaded with talent and high-character kids, and they were so fun to watch. Will grew up coming to my games, and he and his friends had their minds made up that they wanted to win a state championship for Camp Hill when they were probably 9 or 10 years old — and then went on [to] achieve that goal twice.
“My brother Dan and I were both captains of our respective teams as seniors, like Will was, but we never won the state championship. Watching Will lift the trophy with his teammates as a senior and a captain of the team just kind of tied things together perfectly for our family and was one of the prouder moments of my life.”
Matt stepped in as the head coach of the middle school team for the 2019 season, and he now splits his time between coaching the younger kids and helping Sheaffer corral the varsity squad.
Soccer and Camp Hill will always be a part of his life, and he’ll never miss a chance to give back to the soccer team and community he’s been a part of for his entire life.
“It’s great to be able to give back to the community that’s given me so much and have an opportunity to be a positive influence in the lives of so many student athletes,” he said.