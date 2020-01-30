Home Sweet Home: Growing up a local soccer player helps Camp Hill's Matt Earhart as assistant coach

Earhart joined the high school team as an assistant coach in 2018 and had a smooth transition. He was already familiar with athletic director Sarah Fanus, athletic trainer Lisa Simpson and current head coach Justin Sheaffer. The transition into the role was “smooth and easy” for Earhart, who admits he had a “huge advantage” being from Camp Hill.

“I think schools and colleges will always gravitate towards alumni and people they have familiarity with when hiring coaches, mainly because it’s easier for them to relate to student athletes who grew up in the same town and went to the same school you did — and in some cases had the same teachers you did,” Earhart said. “When you hire an alum or a local candidate, there’s already an understanding of what’s expected of you and what you’re expecting from the people in charge. There aren’t a lot of surprises because they already know how things work going in.”

All that familiarity with the school and the team is also an advantage when helping out Sheaffer, who is a graduate of Midd-West High School.

That's not to say Camp Hill is an exclusive coaching fraternity. Coaches who graduated from other schools can be inducted you into the "family" — with Sheaffer a perfect example.

