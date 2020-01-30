Home Sweet Home: Bringing back alumni to lead programs important for athletic directors, but great coaches can come from anywhere

Part of that is CV’s high success rate. The wrestling, football and soccer teams are some of the more successful programs in the midstate, and nearly every other sport is a perennial playoff contender. Craig is looking for a head coach who can maintain the department’s high standards or surpass them.

If that happens to be an alumnus or alumnae, so be it.

“I think the thing with the alumni, obviously you always wanna hire the best candidate for the job,” he said. “But if all things are even and you have someone that’s CV and wants to work here, you have to take that into consideration for sure.”

A foot in the door

Carlisle AD George Null and Mechanicsburg’s Seth Pehanich also said being a graduate from the school is something they like to see on incoming résumés.

But, like Craig, a former Wildcat is not guaranteed a job at Mechanicsburg just because he or she graduated from the district, and the same goes for Carlisle.

“It certainly gets your foot in the door as far as familiarity. When we go through the process, we’re very open minded,” Pehanich said. “It’s certainly something that we factor in.”