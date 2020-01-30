Home Sweet Home: Bringing back alumni to lead programs important for athletic directors, but great coaches can come from anywhere

To Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig, it’s a healthy sign for a school district if former players clamor to take over head coaching positions as adults.
“I think anytime you have alumni that wanna come back and work with the program that they came from, I think that’s a positive,” Craig said after a recent girls basketball game. “One of the things it says to me is that they had a good experience when they were here to be able to wanna come back and coach.”
Cumberland Valley employs six varsity head coaches that are former eagles: baseball’s Levi Mumma, wrestling’s Dave Heckard, soccer’s George Gemberling, field hockey’s Ashley Taylor, cheerleading’s Kristi Shaffner and most recent addition Josh Oswalt (football).
That is around the average among Sentinel-area school districts.
Big Spring leads the way with 10 alumni in head coaching positions, while the Bulldogs’ neighbor, Shippensburg, is at the bottom of the pack with just two.
For Craig — who leads the most successful athletic department in Cumberland County in terms of postseason success across all sports — hiring alumni into coaching positions is a positive, but it isn’t a priority.
Whenever a job opens up for one of the dozens of teams Cumberland Valley fields, former Eagles are likely to apply. But it doesn’t guarantee them the job.
Part of that is CV’s high success rate. The wrestling, football and soccer teams are some of the more successful programs in the midstate, and nearly every other sport is a perennial playoff contender. Craig is looking for a head coach who can maintain the department’s high standards or surpass them.
If that happens to be an alumnus or alumnae, so be it.
“I think the thing with the alumni, obviously you always wanna hire the best candidate for the job,” he said. “But if all things are even and you have someone that’s CV and wants to work here, you have to take that into consideration for sure.”
A foot in the door
Carlisle AD George Null and Mechanicsburg’s Seth Pehanich also said being a graduate from the school is something they like to see on incoming résumés.
But, like Craig, a former Wildcat is not guaranteed a job at Mechanicsburg just because he or she graduated from the district, and the same goes for Carlisle.
“It certainly gets your foot in the door as far as familiarity. When we go through the process, we’re very open minded,” Pehanich said. “It’s certainly something that we factor in.”
“Obviously, we’re looking for the best applicants that are gonna be the best for the position,” Null said. “I don’t know if I’d say an advantage, but from our perspective … we know they’re going to have a better perspective of what to expect from the community.”
Coaches, especially those that last for several years, shape the culture of a program and athletic department.
In that way, being a graduate from that school is an immediate advantage in some cases. The incoming coach knows what the culture was like in their playing days and what the district, parents and players are likely to expect and need on Day 1.
There are times when that is important, the ADs said. But not always.
At Cumberland Valley, which has more coaching positions than most other neighboring schools, where a coach came from may be a tiebreaker, but it isn’t crucial. The teams expect to win, and Craig, who typically has more than enough candidates for open head coaching positions, has the luxury of picking the best candidate, regardless of where they hail from.
For Carlisle, with its blend of Carlisle natives and U.S. Army War College transfers, plus the wide disparities in socioeconomic statuses among student-athletes, having familiarity with the school is perhaps more important than most other area school districts.
“It’s interesting because some of our coaches are former War College families,” Null said. “And we thrive on that — it’s kind of Christmas every year seeing who’s coming in. … It’s really a unique thing that we have in Carlisle.”
First impressions
All three ADs generally agree that players and parents are likely to be more receptive to meeting a new head coach who is a grad from the school than someone who wasn’t.
But it’s fleeting. If that coach can’t help the athletes on the field and off, where their high school diploma is from doesn’t matter.
“Carlisle’s a pretty tight-knit community,” Null said. “When they hear a family name or see a familiar face, I think they are a bit welcoming. However, they are knowledgeable enough.”
“I think it’s more of a piece of information [for our parents], because I think at the end of the day you want the best person for the job,” Craig said. “I wanna try to get the best coaches or the best fit for the school.”
Pehanich believes having a mix of coaches from Mechanicsburg and elsewhere helps. New opinions and ideas can mix with Wildcat traditions — Pehanich is proud to say many teams play off campus at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park and enjoys teaching new coaches about the school’s athletic history — to avoid stagnation.
“Sometimes you can become set in your ways, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that if people come in and have great ideas. … I want the best guy for the job.”
Success matters in the end
None of this is to say coaches born and raised in other school districts can’t become welcomed and beloved coaches at a new school.
In the end, players want to win and enjoy their high school careers, and parents want to know their children are being groomed properly.
“At the end of the day, you just want our kids, when they come out of here, to benefit from being a part of the program,” Null said. “We could talk about state championships and all that stuff, but it’s all the result of what you create as a program, I think.”
For every Larry Kostelac Jr. and Ray Staver who spent 25 years or more at their alma maters coaching the teams they played for, there are also former coaches like Pat Dieter, a Carlisle graduate who became a Boiling Springs institution for nearly 40 years, and Tim Rimpfel, a Bishop McDevitt product who led CV football for 24 seasons.
“We try to preach to our coaches, and I think I do a good job,” Pehanich said, “we don’t want [the players] to just remember their season just for our wins and losses. … Are they gonna come back to alumni games? Are they gonna come back to practice?”
