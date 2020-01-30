Home Sweet Home: Back with Cumberland Valley, Josh Oswalt understands he must 'run the program the right way' and 'honor the tradition'

It does not take much to sell a prospective coaching hire on the positives of the Cumberland Valley football program.
The assets of CV are well known.
The Eagles have a rich history that includes 13 District 3 championships and a state title. The school has the third-largest enrollment in the district, ensuring a deep player pool. CV also has a successful and stable youth program that aids in player development.
The long-term success of CV means that while it can attract candidates from far and wide, it does not need to cast a big net in order to find highly qualified ones. Those candidates are right there within the Eagle family — as in the case of Josh Oswalt, the 2004 CV grad who was hired in December to head the CV program.
Oswalt, who previously led football programs at Carlisle and Central York, is only the fourth head coach at CV since 1971. The 24-year tenure of Tim Rimpfel, for whom Oswalt played at CV, comprises a large portion of that span. The thought of occupying the same position as his former coach still takes some getting used to for Oswalt.
“I still feel at times that it’s kind of surreal,” Oswalt said. “I was at the girls basketball game [Jan. 21], and Coach Rimpfel was there and we were able to talk. He’s a mentor to me, a guy you always looked up to. The idea of having a conversation with him at the same level is crazy.”
Oswalt’s first month on the job — he still teaches at Central York, but will take a teaching position at CV this fall — has been heavy with logistical work, including assembling of his staff. His initial hires include other CV alumni and past staff members, such as 2005 graduate Andy Casale (defensive coordinator), 1979 grad Craig Schweitzer (offensive line) and 1998 grad Levi Mumma (wide receivers). Mumma, a longtime assistant who is also the school’s baseball coach, illustrates how the CV connection makes Oswalt’s transition and his hiring decisions easier.
“Levi is a guy I watched play high school football when I was in middle school,” Oswalt said. “He came back from college to CV and started coaching. Everyone loved playing for him because he is a high-energy coach, a player’s coach. I am super excited for him to stay on board because he brings a ton of knowledge and understands how things have run here for the last 18 years.”
With continuity and connection to previous Eagle teams established, Oswalt's next step is to incorporate new ideas.
That can be a tricky thing for a place as tradition-rich as CV, particularly for an alumnus with strong connections to that past. The changes will manifest themselves both off the field — a higher-profile social media presence designed to connect with college recruiters, a retooled strength and speed training program — and on the field, where Oswalt will replace the Eagles’ storied Wing-T set with a new offensive scheme.
The first step will be getting buy-in from the players. Establishing that communication link is something Oswalt emphasized and honed at his previous jobs. It’s a bit of new-school coaching outlook he brings to his old school.
“The biggest thing is to get to know the kids one on one, to know the kids outside the uniform,” Oswalt said. “You have to understand what motivates and drives them. We emphasize communication and being open with each other.”
All of this will be put into practice in August when Cumberland Valley opens its season against fellow District 3 power Manheim Central.
That matchup in itself encapsulates some of the practical reasons Oswalt returned to CV: The Class 6A Eagles, by playing in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division composed solely of fellow Class 6A schools, can afford to be flexible in their non-conference scheduling, knowing that a loss or a game against a Class 5A team such as the Barons won’t cost them a shot at the district playoffs or hosting postseason games.
That’s a luxury Oswalt didn’t have at Central York, where his club went 9-1 in 2019 but had to play a first-round game on the road against Harrisburg.
Of course, facing a team the caliber of Manheim Central also means Oswalt and his Eagles will have their hands full right off the bat. Winning has long been the norm at CV, and it’s what Oswalt knows from his time in an Eagle uniform. While some things may change under his watch, that winning record and the way it is earned is something he wants to keep intact.
“I don’t look at it as pressure,” Oswalt said. “We have a duty to run the program the right way and to honor the tradition here, and we will do that.”