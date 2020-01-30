Home Sweet Home: Back with Cumberland Valley, Josh Oswalt understands he must 'run the program the right way' and 'honor the tradition'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first step will be getting buy-in from the players. Establishing that communication link is something Oswalt emphasized and honed at his previous jobs. It’s a bit of new-school coaching outlook he brings to his old school.

“The biggest thing is to get to know the kids one on one, to know the kids outside the uniform,” Oswalt said. “You have to understand what motivates and drives them. We emphasize communication and being open with each other.”

All of this will be put into practice in August when Cumberland Valley opens its season against fellow District 3 power Manheim Central.

That matchup in itself encapsulates some of the practical reasons Oswalt returned to CV: The Class 6A Eagles, by playing in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division composed solely of fellow Class 6A schools, can afford to be flexible in their non-conference scheduling, knowing that a loss or a game against a Class 5A team such as the Barons won’t cost them a shot at the district playoffs or hosting postseason games.

That’s a luxury Oswalt didn’t have at Central York, where his club went 9-1 in 2019 but had to play a first-round game on the road against Harrisburg.