Noah Gallo’s short-handed goal 45 seconds into overtime completed a comeback and lifted West Shore to a 5-4 victory over Muhlenberg in a CPIHL Viola Cup elimination game Wednesday at Twin Ponds.

Meanwhile the Keystone Kraken dropped into the elimination bracket with a 4-3 overtime loss to Central York at York Ice Arena.

West Shore (13-7-1-0) advances in the elimination bracket to face Twin Valley Feb. 22 in in the consolation semifinals at a site and time to be determined. The Kraken (15-5-1-0) will face the winner Feb. 24 with a berth in the March 1 Viola Cup championship game on the line.

Muhlenberg (10-7-1-2) had taken a 4-0 lead in the first seven minutes of Wednesday’s game behind two goals from Jacob Alford and one each from Christopher Mease and Andrew Musser. Nicholas Wilson led the West Shore comeback, scoring twice before the end of the period before cutting the deficit to 4-3 n the first minute of the third. Wilson tied the game with 2:12 remaining in regulation and set up Gallo’s game-winning goal in the first shift of overtime.

West Shore goaltender Colin McQuade made 38 saves on the 42 shots he faced, stopping 34 consecutive shots from the start of the second period through overtime. At the other end of the ice, Brennan Kline made 25 saves on 30 West Shore shots. West Shore’s penalty killing played a pivotal role, denying Muhlenberg on all five of the Bandits’ power play opportunities and scoring the game-winning goal.

West Shore advanced to the Viola Cup final in 2020 and missed the playoffs in 2022 after the league’s one-year shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns.

Landon Rodland scored the game-winning goal for Central York ( ) 1:12 into overtime, sending the Panthers to the Viola Cup final at Hersheypark Arena. Central York erased a 1-0 deficit with a Vincent Raineri goal in the final seconds of the first period and took 2-1 and 3-2 leads on goals from Joseph Kasper and Andrew Guiddy. The Kraken, who had taken the lead with a Tyler Brandtonies first-period goal, answered the Panthers’ two third-period goal with tallies from Jaxon Shanahan and Nicholas Leone.

Central York goaltender Justin Meluzio made 21 saves for the victory while the Kraken’s Peyton Mehring made 22 saves in the loss.

The Kraken reached last year’s Viola Cup final.

