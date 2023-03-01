HERSHEY – The players on the Keystone Kraken's bench stood and shouted and banged their sticks against the boards throughout Wednesday's Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Cup final at venerable Hersheypark Arena.

The players – from Carlisle and Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Trinity and East Pennsboro and other schools across the midstate – remained engaged and energized when top-seeded Central York scored the first goal 25 seconds and when the Panthers extended the lead to 5-1 early in the first period. As the Kraken worked their way back into the game, scoring goal after goal to erase the deficit and pull ahead, the players stood taller and struck the boards harder. And when the clock hit zero on their 8-5 victory, they poured onto the ice, celebrated together and lifted the CPIHL's Viola Cup toward the vaulted roof of the historic building.

Hersheypark Arena had seen plenty of memorable runs and epic comebacks in its 10 decades of hosting athletic events. The Kraken’s seven unanswered goals to the program’s first title added to the lore.

“They picked each other up,” said Kraken head coach Wayne Cerzullo said of his players. “Once we started putting the puck in the back of the net, and we started moving it the way I asked them to move it, they all picked each other up, and I can’t say anything better.”

Before the notes from the pre-game national anthem, sung by Trinity sophomore Carlyn Clouser, finished echoing inside Hersheypark Arena, the Kraken (17-15-1-0) had fallen behind. Central York’s Anthony Woodard punched in a loose put in front of the net for the game’s first goal 25 seconds in. Will Shaver, Vincent Raineri and Jett White added goals to give the top-seeded Panthers (18-3-0-0) a 4-0 lead in the first 10 minutes.

“We just had some jitters,” said Trinity’s Tyler Brandtonies, the Kraken captain. “We kind of just hesitated, but we needed to keep a positive mindset.”

Trinity senior Jaxon Shanahan put the Kraken on the board with a shot from the point at 10:04. The Panthers pounced again, though, when Shaver shot in his second goal of the night, burying a rebound on Luke Steward’s initial shot. It put the Panthers up 5-1 with 4:13 left in the first period and chased starting goaltender Peyton Mehring, a freshman from Trinity. Camp Hill freshman Connor Martin entered the game in relief of Mehring, who had authored three playoff wins to advance the Kraken to Hershey.

“Both our goaltenders played very well,” Cerzullo said. “They both got us through the season. Unfortunately, that had Peyton’s number, and it was time to take her out and put Connor in, and Connor did an outstanding job.”

The first two shots Martin faced found the post and stayed out, and Carlisle sophomore Demetrios Touloumes cut the deficit to 5-2 with a goal in front of the Central York net.

“I knew we had it in us,” Shanahan said. “There was a lot of time left.”

The Kraken only needed 6:43 of that time to pull even. Touloumes netted his second goal of the game on the power play, and Gettysburg senior Zachary Slaybaugh and Shanahan added even-strength goals to spark more excitement from the bench.

“Hockey is a game of momentum,” said Central York head coach Derek Meluzio. “We had it early, and they had it, and they kept it. Their big, main guys put the puck in the net, and they did a good job.”

With 1:08 remaining in the second period, Shanahan walked into a rolling puck along the boards just inside the blue line and slapped the puck toward the net. It changed direction somewhere in between Slaybaugh and a Central York defenseman, who were jostling for positioning, and bounced past Panthers goaltender Justin Meluzio (24 saves) to give the Kraken a lead.

“We said that one goal was not going to be good enough,” said Peyton Mitchell, a Carlisle sophomore. “We had to put more pressure on them because they’re a good team. We had to keep playing really good lock-down defense.”

In their lock-down defense, the Kraken pulled their offensive-minded defensemen back and forced the forwards deeper on the forecheck to prevent Central York from stretching the ice.

“We played more defensively,” Brandtonies said, “and in front of the net, we boxed out, which we weren’t really doing early on.”

The Kraken players, engaged and energized, also threw themselves in front of Central York shots. Mitchell took a shot from the point off his right shoulder with about three minutes left. Martin stopped the eight shots that made it through in the third period. He finished with 11 total saves.

“After I got warmed up,” he said, “I felt pretty good.”

At the other end, Slaybaugh added a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, to give the Kraken breathing room before the final horn sounded and the team’s breathtaking comeback was complete. A year after settling for silver, the Kraken lifted the Viola Cup for the first time in program history.

“It’s been a great team,” Cerzullo said. “I’ve been fortunate for two years to be able to coach them. We made it to the show twice, and we took care of business this time.”

