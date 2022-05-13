NHL Playoffs: Blues eliminate Wild; Bruins, Lightning, Oilers force Game 7

A roundup of Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoff games.

BRUINS 5, HURRICANES 2

BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Boston Bruins past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game. Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots for Boston. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes. Carolina has won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6. The home team has won all six games in the series so far. Carolina will host Game 7 on Saturday.

LIGHTNING 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3 (OT)

TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in the first overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and force a Game 7 in the first round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second time in three nights and trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years. Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.

OILERS 4, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for the Oilers, who host the deciding game Saturday night in Edmonton. Sean Durzi and Carl Grundstrom scored for Los Angeles.

BLUES 5, WILD 1

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control. Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series since defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. St. Louis will face Colorado in the second round. Matt Dumba scored in the third period for the Wild.

