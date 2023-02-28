For the second consecutive year, the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season culminates with the Keystone Kraken playing for the league’s Viola Cup at historic Hersheypark Arena.

With players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Trinity, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro and other schools across the midstate, the Kraken fell in last year’s final to Elizabethtown with a less-than-full lineup due to a scheduling conflict with the travel hockey district playoffs.

This time around, the Kraken (16-5-1-0) are set to face off against top-seeded Central York (18-2-0-0) Wednesday with the hardware on the line.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

Puck drop: 6 p.m.

Path to the finals: Facing elimination for the first time this season, the Kraken outlasted Cumberland County foe West Shore Monday 9-5 to punch their collective ticket to Hersheypark Arena. The Kraken had opened the postseason with wins over Muhlenberg (7-5) and Twin Valley (6-4) before a 4-3 overtime loss to Central York in the winner’s bracket semifinals. The Panthers, who competed in the CPIHL’s Bears Division last season, blanked West Shore 7-0 in a playoff opener before earning a championship game berth with the overtime win over the Kraken.

Head-to-head: Prior to their playoff meeting, the Kraken and Panthers split a pair of regular-season games. The Kraken took a 6-5 decision Nov. 11 in York while Central York evened the regular-season series with a 3-2 victory Jan. 11 in Harrisburg.

Players to watch: Central York’s Anthony Woodard registered four goals and four assists in the Panthers’ two playoff games. He assisted on Landon Rodland’s overtime goal that lifted Central York over the Kraken in their previous playoff meeting. For the Kraken, the trio of Trinity’s Jaxon Shanahan, Gettysburg’s Zachary Slaybaugh and East Pennsboro’s Nicholas Leona has accounted for 17 of the team’s 25 goals in the playoffs.

Goaltenders: Justin Meluzio made both starts in goal for the Panthers in the playoffs, with a 1.48 goals-against average (including one shutout) and a .919 save %. Trinity freshman Peyton Mehring has seen the most time in goal for the Kraken in the playoffs, compiling a 4.06 GAA and a .870 save %.

Bears Cup matchup: Lower Dauphin vs. Central Dauphin, 8:15 p.m.

