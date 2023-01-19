Keystone Kraken rout Warwick, prepare for final push in CPIHL's regular season

HARRISBURG – The Keystone Kraken had opened a comfortable lead over Warwick Wednesday night at Twin Ponds arena, scoring four goals in the first seven minutes and stretching the lead to 6-0 within the first six minutes of the second period of their Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division clash.

The Warriors started to stir with two goals in the middle stages of the period, but the Kraken – jostling for positioning in a crowded top half of the standings and seeking momentum in the final two weeks of the regular season – refused to let up.

Jaxon Shanahan and Nick Leone, with chemistry and confidence, whizzed the puck back and forth in the Warriors’ zone, setting up a combination play that ended with Leone receiving a final pass behind a beaten goaltender and punching the puck into an empty net for his second goal of the game to extend the lead to 9-2. Leone and linemate Zachary Slaybaugh scored hat tricks, Shanahan added a pair of goals, and the forwards combined for 13 assists in the Kraken’s 11-3 victory.

“We work really well together,” Shanahan said. “We really try to emphasize moving the puck. We can all score pretty goals, but we’d rather have those playmaker goals instead.”

The Kraken (11-3-1-0) – with players from high schools across the midstate, including Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro and Trinity – have scored 100 goals in their 15 games. More importantly, Wednesday’s win moved them into second place in the Viola Division. Their 22 standings points rank second behind Twin Valley (24 points) and just ahead of Central York (22), Penn Manor (22), Muhlenberg (20) and West Shore (19). The Kraken have three games remaining, against the Susquehanna Stampede (Jan. 27), Annville-Cleona (Feb. 1) and Penn Manor (Feb. 3). The other frontrunners, minus Penn Manor and West Shore, have at least one game at hand as the teams jockey for positioning in the Viola Cup playoffs.

“It’s all good hockey,” said Kraken head coach Wayne Cerzullo. “It comes down to who’s going to make the last amount of mistakes and who can capitalize on those mistakes.”

It’s a familiar position for the Kraken, who earned the No. 1 seed in last year’s Viola Cup tournament, marched into the championship game and, with several key players out due to a scheduling conflict with the travel hockey playoffs, settled for silver after a loss to Elizabethtown.

“It really put some fire in us,” said Mechancisburg junior Tyler Brandtonies. “We wanted to come out even harder this year. It’s the motivation behind the rest of our games here.”

Brandtonies, the team’s captain, opened the scoring Wednesday with a slap shot just inside the Warwick blue line that found the top left corner 52 seconds into the contest. It set the tone for the team’s second straight win.

“The biggest thing is we’ve got to be mentally prepared,” Cerzullo said. “We’re trying to work on all the small things in the game, execute the small things that create huge dividends. Like in the game tonight, we kept the momentum up, focused on working on executing plays and moving the puck. That’s obviously what we have to do against the better teams.”

At the center of the puck movement was Leone, the East Pennsboro junior who complemented his three goals with five assists.

“I’ve been dishing the puck more," Leone said. "I got Shanahan and Slaybaugh burying the biscuit for me, so it makes my job a little easier.”

Leone set up Slaybaugh’s first goal less than a minute after Brandtonies’ opening tally and then backhanded in a rebound for his first goal of the game at the 5:03 mark. Shanahan, a Trinity senior, and Slaybaugh then scored twice each in the second period. All three forwards round out the Kraken’s leadership as alternate captains.

“They’ve all stepped up,” Cerzullo said. “They’re very, very good hockey players. They’ve passed that on to the younger players, and they lead by example.”

The younger players include a pair of freshmen goaltenders in Trinity’s Peyton Mehring and who have split time throughout the season. Trinity’s Peyton Mehring and Mechanicsburg’s Connor Martin. Mehring got the start Wednesday, stopping six of the nine shots she faced.

“They’ve both come a very long way,” Cerzullo said. “They’re both freshmen, so this is a whole new game for both of our goaltenders. We’ve just got to make sure that our defensive posture is up to snuff and we can protect them as much as possible.”

Most of the Kraken have a nine-day gap between Wednesday’s victory and when the sprint to the end of the end of the regular season resumes Jan. 27. Brandtonies and Shanahan are scheduled to play in the CPIHL’s all-star game Wednesday at York Ice Arena on the national team coached by Cerzullo. In his second season at the helm with the Kraken, the longtime area youth coach has helped develop some of the league’s top players since they first laced up their skates.

“He used to coach me right over there on the puddle back when I was 5 years old,” Brandtonies said, pointing to the auxiliary rink at Twin Ponds. “He taught me how to skate. Coming up all this way, it’s really nice to see him again and work with him. It means a lot.”

The feeling is reciprocal.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to get them on the ice at 5 and 6 years old,” Cerzullo said, “and then see them here in high school and playing at this level and possibly moving on. It makes me feel good. I love the game, and I try to pass as much information as I can to these guys, and most of the team, they’re like sponges. Once they understand why we’re doing something, they’ll execute it to the best of their ability, and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Photos: Keystone Kraken tops Twin Valley in CPIHL hockey Kraken Twin Valley 8 Kraken Twin Valley 1 Kraken Twin Valley 2 Kraken Twin Valley 3 Kraken Twin Valley 4 Kraken Twin Valley 5 Kraken Twin Valley 6 Kraken Twin Valley 7 Kraken Twin Valley 9 Kraken Twin Ponds 10