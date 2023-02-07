HARRISBURG – At the end of the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League’s regular season, four standings points separated the final four teams that qualified for the six-team Viola Cup playoffs.

Monday’s tournament opener between the Keystone Kraken and Muhlenberg put that tension on full display at Twin Ponds. A high-scoring, tight-checking, call-and-response game saw the Kraken – with players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Trinity and East Pennsboro among other midstate schools – grind out a 7-5 victory while absorbing the added drama of postseason play.

“Some of these kids haven’t been fortunate enough to get into playoffs and understand the mentality that you have to have,” Kraken head coach Wayne Cerzullo said. “I’m sure nerves are a big part of getting adjusted to it, so the first game’s under our belts. I think the butterflies and the nerves should be worked out now.”

The win advances the No. 3 Kraken (14-4-1-0) into a winner’s bracket game – scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Reading’s Body Zone – against No. 2 Twin Valley, one step closer to the CPIHL’s March 1 championship night at Hersheypark Arena. The Raiders (16-2-0-0) defeated the Kraken 7-3 in their only meeting of the regular season Nov. 9.

“We’re ready for Twin Valley,” said Kraken forward Demetrios Touloumes. "We want to get them back.”

Touloumes, a Carlisle sophomore, scored a hat trick in Monday’s game to help the Kraken cause and headline a stalwart performance from the team’s second forward line that also featured East Pennsboro’s John Peskie (three assists) and Carlisle’s Peyton Mitchell (one goal, one assist).

“We’ve been really rotating the puck well with good chemistry,” Demetrios said. “It’s non-selfish hockey. We feed each other.”

Touloumes scored his second and third goals of the game during a two-minute stretch in a see-saw second period. He gave the Kraken, last year's Viola Cup runners-up, a 3-2 lead, punching in his second goal of the game off a rebound at the goal mouth with 7:53 left in the period. After the No. 6 Bandits (10-6-1-2) pulled even with a Christopher Mease goal, Touloumes struck again at the 5:22 mark. He skated down the left wing and threw the puck toward the Muhlenberg net, hoping to connect with a cutting Mitchell. Instead, it skipped past Bandit goaltender Mason Lanning (28 saves). Seventy-seven seconds later, Trinity’s Jaxon Shanahan took a cross-ice pass from Mason Smith and threw it into an open portion of the net to give the Kraken a 5-3 lead, the first two-goal advantage of the night.

“Once we got somewhat of a lead,” Shanahan said, “all we really wanted to do was just hold it.”

Muhlenberg’s Jacob Alford led the push-back effort, scoring a pair of goals over the final 19 minutes to finish the night with a hat trick. But the Kraken’s cushion, along with a power play goal from Gettysburg’s Zachary Slaybaugh, an empty-net goal from East Pennsboro’s Nicholas Leone, and 19 third-period saves (of 36 total) from freshman goaltender Peyton Mehring of Trinity.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said Mehring, who made a glove save on a point-blank shot from Alford with a one-goal lead and 22 seconds left, “but I felt like they were shooting right at me.”

The Bandits drop into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament. With no room for error, they wait for their next opponent to be determined.

“They’ve just got to hold their heads high, come back against whoever we play and just move on from there and stay positive,” Muhlenberg coach Tim Longenecker said. “We can beat every team in this league, and I think the league knows it.”

Other first-round games

West Shore 5, Penn Manor 3: Trailing 3-2 through two periods, West Shore stormed back with three unanswered goals in the third period from Tanner Custer, Benjamin Shrauder and Nicholas Wilson, who scored two goals total. Shrauder scoring the go-ahead goal on a power play with 6:32 remaining, and Coin McQuade stopped all four shots he faced in the third period for a total of 16. West Shore (12-6-1-0) faces top-seeded Central York Friday at 9:15 at York Ice Arena.

Nicholas Michener, Miciah Summers and Walter O’Connell scored goals for the Comets (12-5-1-1), who moved to the brink of elimination. Penn Manor goaltender Colby Barley made 14 saves.

Photos: Keystone Kraken hold off Muhlenberg in CPIHL playoff opener