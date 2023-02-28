Since sliding into the elimination bracket of the Viola Cup branch of the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs, West Shore had erased a four-goal deficit in an overtime win over Muhlenberg and had trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before overcoming Twin Valley in another overtime victory.

But in Monday night’s elimination game at Twin Ponds, the Keystone Kraken took a 5-2 lead into the end of the first period and kept the door closed, defeating West Shore 9-5 to reach the Viola Cup championship game for the second straight season.

The Kraken – with players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, East Pennsboro, Trinity and Camp Hill among other midstate schools – are scheduled to face Central York for the title at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hersheypark Arena.

Twelve different players registered at least a point for the Kraken Monday, including Zachary Slaybaugh, who netted two goals to accompany two assists, and Jaxon Shanahan, who scored a hat trick. Goaltender Peyton Mehring made 25 saves to seal the victory.

Nicholas Wilson and Noah Gallo scored two goals each for West Shore, and goaltender Colin McQuade stopped 40 shots.

The Kraken lost to Elizabethtown in last year’s Viola Cup final.

Photos: Keystone Kraken hold off Muhlenberg in CPIHL playoff opener