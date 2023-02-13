The Keystone Kraken advanced in the CPIHL’s Viola Cup playoffs with a 6-4 win over Twin Valley Monday night at Reading’s Body Zone.

Tied 4-4 through two periods, the Kraken – with payers from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, East Pennsboro, Camp Hill and Trinity among other midstate schools – pulled ahead with a goal from East Pennsboro’s Nicholas Leone with 2:44 remaining. Trinity’s Jaxon Shanahan sealed the game on a goal with 22 seconds remaining.

The win keeps the Kraken (15-4-1-0) in the winner’s bracket of the tournament, where they are scheduled to face top-seeded Central York Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. at York Ice Arena with a spot in the March 1 championship game on the line.

Monday’s back-and-forth game saw Twin Valley (16-3-0-0) take a 3-1 lead in the first period. The Kraken rallied with three straight goals before the Raiders tied the game on a Luke Mohan goal with 2:34 left in the second period.

Shanahan and Leone finished with two goals each. Gettysburg’s Zachary Slaybaugh scored the other two goals to complement two assists, and the goaltending duo of Camp Hill’s Connor Martin and Trinity’s Peyton Mehring made 24 saves on 29 shots.

Mohan scored two Twin Valley’s four goals, and Caleb Dinsdale made 32 saves on 38 shots. The Raiders are scheduled to face Penn Manor Wednesday in the elimination bracket at a site and time to be determined.

Photos: Keystone Kraken hold off Muhlenberg in CPIHL playoff opener