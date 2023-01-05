Cumberland Valley ice hockey aims for consistency in CPIHL season's home stretch

HARRISBURG – Cumberland Valley found itself trailing 5-2 midway through the third period of Wednesday’s Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division game against Cedar Crest, and the Falcons were threatening to tighten their grip on the game’s momentum with a flurry of chances at the Eagles’ end of the ice at Twin Ponds.

Cedar Crest buzzed about the net, testing Cumberland Valley goaltender Jeremy Giordano, who ended up on his stomach before the puck rolled out into open ice. A Falcon forward wound up and unloaded a shot, but Giordano absorbed it in his equipment, ending the threat and drawing some of the loudest cheers of the night from his teammates on the bench and the few dozen fans in the bleachers.

Giordano was down but not out.

So, too, were the Eagles after Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to Cedar Crest. A relatively young and inexperienced Cumberland Valley roster took its lumps over the first two months of the regular season but aims for consistency as it enters a four-week, seven-game sprint to the finish.

“We have a whole month of hockey here left for us where we have a lot of opportunities to stack some wins,” said Cumberland Valley head coach Matthew Fitzgerald. “I have full confidence that these guys will turn some heads. It wouldn’t be wise to count anyone in that room out.”

The Eagles (4-7-0-0) have just one win in regulation since starting the season with a 2-0 record. They dropped their last two contests to the Falcons (6-6-0-0), a composite team featuring players from several Lebanon County schools and another club targeting one of the Bears Division’s six playoff spots.

“We’re a team right now that’s really learning about itself,” Fitzgerald said, “and midway through the season is not a time where you want to learn much. You want to be focusing on playoff runs, and that’s ultimately the ability I think this team has. But we need to figure ourselves out as a unit and really get back to learning what it’s like to play as a team and not let the events that go on in a game dictate us.”

Wednesday, those events unfolded in the second period when Cedar Crest turned a 3-2 lead into a 5-2 advantage in a span of 31 seconds with goals from Keygan Paquette and Benjamin Feeman. Cedar Crest outshot the Eagles 10-2 in the second period and chased CV starting goaltender Quinn Yates, who made 18 saves on 23 shots.

“In the second period, we fell apart,” Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t do our best job protecting our goaltenders as well as protecting ourselves, and we let that game get away from us where it became too much to get it back. But credit to Cedar Crest. They’re a good team.”

Cumberland Valley has yet to find its consistent stride after graduating 11 seniors from last season’s teams that led the Eagles back to the postseason.

“We’re playing in spurts right now,” Fitzgerald said. “When it’s good, it looks good. When it’s bad, it’s not there. But the CPIHL is a good league, and if you want to win games, you’ve got to play complete hockey.”

One of the spurts carried Cumberland Valley to a lead 20 seconds into Wednesday's game. Keegan Shearer’s shot off a Cedar Crest turnover beat Falcon goaltender Thomas Winsett (37 saves) and hit the back post inside the net. The referee signaled goal after William Dixson swept in the rebound. After Cedar Crest answered with goals from Feeman and Thayne Kahl, the Eagles struck again. Freshman Chase McGraw took a drop pass from Shearer on the rush and whipped a shot into the top-right corner for his first varsity goal to tie the game at two.

But the spurt faded, the Eagles took a penalty, and Anthony Long punched in a power play goal, all within a minute.

“The beauty of it is that these young guys are learning quick what it’s like to be a varsity player,” Fitzgerald said. “But the fact of the matter is that while you’re learning, you’re going to take your bumps, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Shearer scored again on a power play late in a penalty-filled third period, but Feeman finished the scoring, and completed the hat trick, with an empty-net goal in the game’s final minute. The Falcons’ third consecutive win tightened their grip on sixth place in the 11-team Bears Division. Cumberland Valley dropped into ninth with a chance to bounce back Friday at Twin Ponds against the Berks County team with players from Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Wilson.

“Each game, this team is growing,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m proud of our young players. I’m proud of the guys staying in the fight, but ultimately, when you’re not playing complete hockey, that’s what lands you a 4-7 record, and that’s where you’ve really got to look in the mirror and want to get better.”

