CPIHL Playoffs: West Shore denied Viola Cup after standout play from Cedar Crest goalie Nolan Harner

HERSHEY — A win Friday night felt like the appropriate culmination of three years of West Shore ice hockey.
Reorganized after the folded MSMCC squad three years ago as West Shore, the new CPIHL club had progressed steadily from playoff team in Year 1 to Viola Cup appearance in Year 2.
And Year 3 looked like it would end with the title.
Except Cedar Crest had other plans, racing out to a three-goal lead while riding an impressive display between the pipes by Nolan Harner to beat West Shore 5-2 Friday evening at Hersheypark Arena in the CPIHL Viola Cup championship game.
“[Championship losses] all hurt, but we figured we kept climbing the ladder three years with this program — we made the playoffs, we made the championship, we thought this would be only the next step,” West Shore head coach Chris Moore said. “But those two teams [Warwick in 2019, Cedar Crest this year], they wanna win it just as badly as we do.”
“Want to” was not as much of a factor as much as the terrific play of Harner, who stonewalled West Shore for 48 minutes.
West Shore, the regular season division leader, dominated the puck much of the game. The club consisting of players from Cedar Cliff and Red Land high schools was in the offensive zone nearly the entire first period and held a 15-11 shot advantage. And the Falcons gifted them five power play opportunities, including more than 30 seconds of 5-on-3.
The summation was 40 shots on goal.
Harner denied 38 of them.
“He played amazing, he stood on his head for them,” said West Shore senior Tanner Pressley, who scored the team’s first goal in the second period. “We beat them first game 6-1, and he did not play like that at all. He did so much better.”
“Quite honestly, I thought their goalie just played amazing,” said Moore, who led the defunct MSMCC to back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. “Simple as that — sometimes a single player can be the best guy on the ice, and if it’s the goalie, it can be all the difference in the world.”
Harner’s play stood out on two occasions. The first was during West Shore’s first-period onslaught. He stopped glove-side shots, closed off angles and even got a helping hand from the right post.
Then in the third period, an interference penalty and Isaac Long’s charging minor and game misconduct overlapped for more than 30 seconds.
West Shore cycled the puck on the two-man advantage but was denied soundly on every shot. Even with another 1:30 of 5-on-4, the Cedar Crest defense stood tall and Harner stood taller.
“We got many chances to keep it out, and we did that,” Harner said.
Crest went up 3-0 in a hurry starting late in the first period. Anthony Long broke through with 1:18 left when he sent a puck that had eyes past West Shore goalie Alex Rigling glove side. Then Cedar Crest got a cushion off the face off with eight seconds left when Isaac Long flicked one past Rigling with a second to spare in the period.
Moore called the second goal a “double cardinal sin.” The early hole had West Shore “sledding uphill,” he said.
It didn’t get easier when Todd Griffiths potted Crest’s third goal nary 23 seconds into the second.
Pressley’s power play marker — West Shore finished just 1-of-5 up a man, the only goal coming on their first chance in the second period — and Nolan Zortman’s goal a minute later gave West Shore life down 3-2 at the end of two.
Mason Spong fires, Tanner Pressley tips it in and @wsihc is finally on the board. 3-1 now inside 5 minutes left in the second on this power play goal, second man advantage WS had. pic.twitter.com/xFPsYU82ti— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 29, 2020
But the inability to cash in during multiple power players proved disastrous.
“I thought we had good chances when it was 3-2, and we were pressing the issue — we had a 5-on-3 power play, we couldn’t capitalize — and then they came and again, quick transition play, scored a goal and that really kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Moore said.
Anthony Long scored another goal on one of several odd-man rush opportunities CC was successful on immediately after the decisive penalty kill midway through the third, making it 4-2 and putting West Shore to bed. Griffiths’s second of the night set the final score.
Rigling finished with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.
