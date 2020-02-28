CPIHL Playoffs: West Shore denied Viola Cup after standout play from Cedar Crest goalie Nolan Harner

The summation was 40 shots on goal.

Harner denied 38 of them.

“He played amazing, he stood on his head for them,” said West Shore senior Tanner Pressley, who scored the team’s first goal in the second period. “We beat them first game 6-1, and he did not play like that at all. He did so much better.”

“Quite honestly, I thought their goalie just played amazing,” said Moore, who led the defunct MSMCC to back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. “Simple as that — sometimes a single player can be the best guy on the ice, and if it’s the goalie, it can be all the difference in the world.”

Harner’s play stood out on two occasions. The first was during West Shore’s first-period onslaught. He stopped glove-side shots, closed off angles and even got a helping hand from the right post.

Then in the third period, an interference penalty and Isaac Long’s charging minor and game misconduct overlapped for more than 30 seconds.

West Shore cycled the puck on the two-man advantage but was denied soundly on every shot. Even with another 1:30 of 5-on-4, the Cedar Crest defense stood tall and Harner stood taller.

“We got many chances to keep it out, and we did that,” Harner said.