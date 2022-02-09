 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CPIHL Playoffs

CPIHL Playoffs: Slaybaugh's 3-point night helps Keystone Kraken defeat Elizabethtown/Annville-Cleona in opener

Keystone Kraken

The Keystone Kraken huddle before a CPIHL Viola Division game at Twin Ponds.

 Sentinel File

A pair of Zachary Slaybaugh goals helped the Keystone Kraken win its Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoff opener Wednesday night, a 3-2 victory over Elizabethtown/Annville-Cleona at Twin Ponds Arena.

The Kraken (15-4-0-0), with a roster composed of players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Trinity, Northern, East Pennsboro and Halifax, took a 1-0 lead when Slaybaugh and Jaxon Shanahan set up a goal from Neal Cudahy 1:58 into the first period. After Carter Lutter tied the game for the Bears (8-9-1-1), Slaybugh struck with 5:16 left in the second period and 14 seconds into the third to give the top-seeded Kraken enough to hold on.

Hayden Klose pulled Elizabethtown/Annville-Cleona within one midway through the third period, but Kraken goaltender Bryden Egy preserved the win with 24 total saves. Alex Lingle stopped 32 shots at the other end.

With the win, the Kraken advance to face Twin Valley Wednesday for a spot in the March 4 Viola Cup championship game. Elizabethtown/Annville-Cleona drops into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where it will face the Susquehanna Stampede in an elimination game scheduled for Monday.

