CPIHL Playoffs: Alex Rigling's clutch save, Connor Winski's hat trick returns West Shore to Viola Division championship game

HARRISBURG — Already trailing 1-0 in the middle of the second period, West Shore goalie Alex Rigling looked towards center ice to see Twin Valley's leading scorer Jake Spina circle the stationary puck.

Spina had been pulled down on a shorthanded breakaway rush and awarded a penalty shot that he was preparing to take. The senior was looking to put the Raiders up by two scores over top-seeded West Shore in the CPIHL Viola Division winners bracket final.

Rigling, who led the Viola Division in save percentage during the regular season, knew the importance of the next 10 seconds.

"I personally didn't feel like it deserved a penalty shot, so I was already riled up at that point," Rigling said. "With arguably their best player, you have to make that save to keep it at one instead of going down 2-0. He came in, and I just felt it. I was able to read shot the whole way glove-side, and I just made myself big and got it."

It was the momentum shift West Shore (18-2-0-0) had been looking for through the first 22 minutes of the tightly contested battle, and it propelled them to a 5-2 victory over Twin Valley on Wednesday night at Twin Ponds East.