CPIHL Playoffs: Alex Rigling's clutch save, Connor Winski's hat trick returns West Shore to Viola Division championship game

HARRISBURG — Already trailing 1-0 in the middle of the second period, West Shore goalie Alex Rigling looked towards center ice to see Twin Valley's leading scorer Jake Spina circle the stationary puck.
Spina had been pulled down on a shorthanded breakaway rush and awarded a penalty shot that he was preparing to take. The senior was looking to put the Raiders up by two scores over top-seeded West Shore in the CPIHL Viola Division winners bracket final.
Rigling, who led the Viola Division in save percentage during the regular season, knew the importance of the next 10 seconds.
"I personally didn't feel like it deserved a penalty shot, so I was already riled up at that point," Rigling said. "With arguably their best player, you have to make that save to keep it at one instead of going down 2-0. He came in, and I just felt it. I was able to read shot the whole way glove-side, and I just made myself big and got it."
A penalty shot is awarded to @TvPuck but Alex Rigling comes up huge for @wsihc to keep the Raiders lead to just 1-0. #RoadToHersheyparkArena pic.twitter.com/vNFZggA6eV— CPIHL Hockey (@CPIHLOfficial) February 20, 2020
It was the momentum shift West Shore (18-2-0-0) had been looking for through the first 22 minutes of the tightly contested battle, and it propelled them to a 5-2 victory over Twin Valley on Wednesday night at Twin Ponds East.
Congratulations to @wsihc as they advance to the Viola Cup Final after their 5-2 win tonight over @TvPuck. The Raiders remain alive and will host the winner of tonight’s game between @CCIceHockey and @cypuck to complete the finals pairing. #RoadToHersheyparkArena pic.twitter.com/VXoHJIrCIh— CPIHL Hockey (@CPIHLOfficial) February 20, 2020
"I think that was a turning point in the game," West Shore head coach Chris Moore said. "It's 1-0, we got our bearings. We know we can get back in it. But at 2-0 it's a different game. Mentally you can tighten up. Alex also made a huge stop right after that, too."
Less than two minutes later, Zakary Sooy passed the puck to himself off the boards and tipped it over Twin Valley goaltender Caleb Dinsdale for the equalizer. It would remain 1-1 before a play in front of the Raiders' crease changed the complexion of the game with 4:10 left in the period.
Connor Winski drove towards the net before getting clipped by Spina on a rough hit that had Winski go down in a heap on the ice. The referees conferred and eventually penalized Spina with a five-minute major and game misconduct, ejecting the captain for the rest of the game.
With seven seconds remaining on the penalty and only 43 seconds into the third period, Winski returned to the ice and beat Dinsdale glove-side to give West Shore the 2-1 lead. Winski would add two more goals, including an empty netter, to lead West Shore into next Feb. 28's championship final at Hersheypark Arena, where they could potentially rematch Twin Valley.
"He's a gamer," Moore said. "He's dealing with some knee injuries, so we were fully anticipating we weren't going to have him the rest of the way. It looked bad. But he absolutely said he wanted to give it a go, and he ends up scoring a hat trick."
Rigling ended the game with 16 saves, while his counterpart between the pipes, Dinsdale, finished with 32 stops.
The victory sends West Shore back to the grand final where last year they lost to Warwick. Moore and his team know the experience will help them prepare for the biggest game of the season.
"If we play our game and stick to how we play with the puck, I think we'll be fine," Winski said. "All the teams that are still in it are good, so we can't come in cocky but confident we can win."
"All year, we've had a mindset and goal to make it back to the championship game," Moore said. "We know we have unfinished business."