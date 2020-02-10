CPIHL Playoff Highlights: Connor Winski's goal in OT lifts West Shore over Hempfield in Viola Division semis

Connor Winski's goal with 1:31 left in OT sealed the win for West Shore, giving them a 4-3 victory over Hempfield in the Viola Division semifinals on Monday night.
Theodore Lountzis got the first goal for Hempfield, and the first in the game, on a short-handed surge at 13:43 of second period to put the Black Knights up 1-0. Soon after, West Shore's Chrisrian Holtzapple answered to tie it 1-1 for West Shore.
Tanner Pressley finished a pass from Holtzapple to give West Shore the lead 2-1 with 3:15 left in second period.
Theodore Lountzis tied it 2-2 in the third period on a power play goal before Lountzis completed his hat trick to give Hempfield the lead once again 3-2. Pressley tied it at 3-3 on the power play with his second goal of the game to force the OT period.