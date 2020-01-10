HARRISBURG — Keystone Kraken goalie Vaughn Hennessey wanted to thank his defensemen for always saving his skin in tight situations during senior night at Twin Ponds East.
Friday night, however, it seemed like he was the one saving his own skin in a lopsided 5-2 loss to Dallastown.
The takeaway from the game was winning the one-on-one battles, especially against the boards. The Kraken (7-6-1, 15 points, Viola Division) just couldn’t seem to win those battles, and it cost them from the first whistle.
It took just less than seven minutes for Dallastown (7-7-1, 15 points) to win a pivotal battle against a crowded net front. As everyone struggled to gain possession — and with Hennessey sprawled out somewhere in the mass — Brock Stitley managed to get a stick on the puck and jam it past the Kraken goaltender to put his team ahead.
“Our coach was talking, our D sort of went back a little far and they didn’t quite win the one-on-one battles, which did hurt us quite a bit,” said Hennessey, who made 24 saves on the night.
Shane Orris tried to turn the tide and surprised everyone with a flip-in at the blue line. The short-handed Kraken watched the puck bounce into the offensive zone and past a kneeling Alexander Sears to tie the game.
That small victory was short-lived as Dallastown charged back. Timothy Helmer put the spin move on Hennessey in front of the net to land one home at 15:04, and just a minute later, Trae Schanberger found the back of the net to put Dallastown up 3-1 in the first.
“I let in a couple that were sort of unlucky goals that just put us in a bad state for the rest of the game,” Hennessey said. “I need to just work on getting my head in the game right away. I’ve been plagued this season with slow starts. I always get in the game when I make that first save — it’s always that first save, and I need to get rid of that and just right off the bat be able to stop everything.”
Owen Manley got lucky on a wide-open net in the second period to cut the deficit to one, but Dallastown went back to basics to win its battles in the third.
Gavin Wells tallied a lucky goal against the Kraken when a quick, hard shot from the blue line somehow bounced past a ready Hennessey to make it 4-2. The final nail came off a breakaway for Schanberger, who flew in to juke around Hennessey for Dallastown’s fifth goal.
“I just don’t think we could capitalize,” Kraken head coach Bradley Zangle said. “One-on-one battles were tough for us tonight, but we had a bunch of chances and just couldn’t capitalize in their back of the net. Their goalie played excellent, we gave up some opportunities we shouldn’t have and that was a big part of it.”
Finishing plays may be an easy fix for the Kraken, but winning those one-on-one battles may be tougher, especially with the playoffs on the horizon.
Now the Kraken need to get it right down the stretch.
“Sometimes I was expecting us to stop the puck at the blue line, and it just went through,” Hennessey said. “You can’t win all of them, of course, and we did play a decent game. We did a lot of things right, but we didn’t do everything right.”
“A bunch of times they came out with the puck where we needed to come out with it, so couple of things to work on and we’ll come out Monday ready for next week,” Zangle said.