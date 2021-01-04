 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPIHL: League announces cancellation of 2020-21 season
CPIHL

CPIHL: League announces cancellation of 2020-21 season

{{featured_button_text}}
CPIHL Logo

The CPIHL announced Monday that the 2020-21 season is canceled.

The league announced Aug. 27 that it was pushing the season back to Nov. 1, but has now shut down any hope for a new season saying, "the realities of the virus and its continued impact on our local hospitals, schools and communities cannot be overstated."

"As a league, we simply do not feel we can safely and effectively manage a season in this environment," a statement from the CPIHL website said. 

The league said it will be in contact with clubs about those interested in playing non-league-sanctioned scrimmages. 

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rothrock Division Title Game Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News