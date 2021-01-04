CPIHL: League announces cancellation of 2020-21 season

The CPIHL announced Monday that the 2020-21 season is canceled.

The league announced Aug. 27 that it was pushing the season back to Nov. 1, but has now shut down any hope for a new season saying, "the realities of the virus and its continued impact on our local hospitals, schools and communities cannot be overstated."

"As a league, we simply do not feel we can safely and effectively manage a season in this environment," a statement from the CPIHL website said.

The league said it will be in contact with clubs about those interested in playing non-league-sanctioned scrimmages.

