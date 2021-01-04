CPIHL: League announces cancellation of 2020-21 hockey season

The CPIHL announced Monday that the 2020-21 season is canceled.
The league announced Aug. 27 that it was pushing the season back to Nov. 1, but has now shut down any hope for a new season saying, "the realities of the virus and its continued impact on our local hospitals, schools and communities cannot be overstated."
"As a league, we simply do not feel we can safely and effectively manage a season in this environment," a statement from the CPIHL website said.
The league said it will be in contact with clubs about those interested in playing non-league-sanctioned scrimmages.
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Mallory Merda
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.