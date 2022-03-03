CPIHL: Keystone Kraken to play for Viola Cup Friday

The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season reaches its conclusion with a pair of championship games scheduled for Friday at Hersheypark Arena. In one of the games, the Keystone Kraken look to capture their first title when they take the ice against Elizabethtown/Annville-Cleona/Middletown to determine a Voile Cup champion.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

Puck drop: 6:15 p.m.

Path to the finals: The Kraken (16-4-0-0), with players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Trinity, Northern, East Pennsboro, Gettysburg and Halifax, earned the top seed in the tournament and defeated Elizabethtown and Twin Valley on their way to the final. The Bears (10-9-1-1) rebounded from the opening-round loss in the double-elimination tournament to defeat the Susquehanna Stampede and Twin Valley to play back into the championship game.

Head-to-head: The Kraken’s 3-2 playoff victory over E-town in the playoffs was the team’s third over the Bears this high school season. The Kraken won 7-1 Nov. 3 and 3-2 Jan. 5 in two regular-season games.

Players to watch: Slaybaugh and Jaxon Shanahan led the Viola Division in scoring during the regular season with 19 points each. They’ve each recorded four points over two playoff games. For the Bears, Carter Lutter has scored 11 goals with seven assists.

Goaltenders: After leading the Viola Division between the pipes during the regular season, the Kraken’s Bryden Egy posted a playoff-best .964 save percentage The Bears’ Alex Lingle posted an .891 save percentage in three playoff games.

Bears Cup matchup: Central Dauphin vs. Hershey, 8:30 p.m.

