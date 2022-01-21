CPIHL: Keystone Kraken maintains momentum with win over Stampede

HARRISBURG – Already armed with the top seed in the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League’s No. 1 seed heading into February’s Viola Cup playoffs set for February, the Keystone Kraken wanted to keep the momentum going in the penultimate game of the regular season Friday night at Twin Ponds West.

Tied with the Susquehanna Stampede at two through two periods, the Kraken – with players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Trinity, Northern, East Pennsboro and Halifax – needed a catalyst.

Their top line provided it.

Neal Cudahy scored two goals in the final period, and the Kraken held on for a 4-3 victory.

On the back end of Friday’s Cumberland County doubleheader at Twin Ponds, Tanner Custer scored 4:21 into overtime, lifting West Shore to a 4-3 victory and spoiling senior night for the Eagles.

“It’s a good thing,” Kraken head coach Wayne Cerzullo said. “The boys are working hard, so we’ve just got to continue to work hard. We’ve got some things we need to continue to work on in practice before our next game and heading into playoffs.”

The Kraken’s top forward line – Cudahy, Jaxon Shanahan and Nicholas Leone – gave the Keystone co-op (13-4-0) a 2-0 lead in the first period, both on a pair of chances generated by Shanahan on the rush. Cudahy opened the scoring at 6:06, and defenseman Logan Brunner jumped up into the play to bury a rebound and add to the lead at 11:44.

Shanahan, the Viola Division’s leader in points, registered three assists in the game.

“He creates in front of the net,” Cudahy said of Shanahan, “gets it to the slot, gets that speed on the wing coming down low. It creates a lot of scoring opportunities.”

The Stampede (6-7-0-3) – with players from Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy and Lewisburg charged back with a Trevor Kratzer goal in the final minute of the first period. Jonathan Bauer scored the equalizer on a wrist shot with 2:06 left in the second period.

“The big thing is they just have to keep working,” Cerzullo said. “They’ve got to hustle. They’ve got to use each other. They’ve got to move the puck. That’s how you win hockey games.”

With the Kraken swarming around Stampede goaltender Brennan Kline (25 saves), Cudahy fished out a loose puck and punched it in for the go-ahead goal 2:08 into the third. He completed the hat trick later in the period.

The cushion was plenty for Kraken goaltender Bryden Egy of Halifax. Egy finished the night with 28 saves on 31 shots, allowing an Evan Gilger goal before the final whistle.

“He’s playing well for us, Cerzullo said of Egy. “I’m really happy with the way he’s been playing.”

West Shore 4, Cumberland Valley 3: Custer bolted out of the penalty box in the final minute of overtime and received the pass from Nicholas Wilson. From there, he slipped past a Cumberland Valley defender and lifted the game-winning goal to the top shelf.

Shore (6-9-0-1) had led 2-1 entering the final period before Teagan Jede tied the game 1:16 into the third period for the Eagles (9-4-0-3) in a budding Bears Division rivalry that saw both regular-season meetings go to overtime.

West Shore won both.

Shore goaltender Colin McQuade stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced while the Eagles tandem of Nicholas White and Connor Halpert finished with 18 total saves.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

