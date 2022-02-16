CPIHL: Keystone Kraken advance to Viola Cup championship game with 3-0 win over Twin Valley

HARRISBURG – Twin Valley skated on a power play early in the third period of Wednesday’s Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoff game at Twin Ponds Arena. The Raiders trailed the Keystone Kraken 2-0 and needed some kind of traction for a third-period rally.

The Kraken refused to give it to them.

Zachary Slaybaugh wrenched the puck into the Raiders’ zone and applied the pressure, forcing the Twin Valley defensemen to circle back behind their own goal line as 10, 15, 20 seconds slipped away from the man advantage. The Kraken applied that brand of relentless pressure for three periods, charging to a 3-0 victory with goals from Neal Cudahy, Peyton Mitchell and Nicholas Leone, three assists from Jaxon Shanahan and a shutout performance from goaltender Bryden Egy. It vaulted the Kraken – a composite team of players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Trinity, Northern, East Pennsboro, Gettysburg and Halifax – into the March 4 Viola Cup championship game at Hersheypark Arena.

“It means a lot,” Cudahy said of clinching a berth in the championship game, “especially when you’ve got all the fans there that come together and support us. We’re from a lot of different schools, but it feels like one big team.”

Cudahy, a Trinity senior and the team’s captain, made the student section roar with the opening goal 10:53 into the first period. He darted diagonally with the puck through the neutral zone and slipped the puck underneath the stick of a backpedaling defenseman before completing the play with a shot low to the left side of the net.

“I actually play travel with that kid last year,” Cudahy said, “so I’ve had experience with him on defense, and I thought my speed would work against him.”

The speed transitioned into aggressive forechecking in the Twin Valley zone that helped the Kraken (16-4-0-0) outshoot the Raiders 53-30.

“We had guys buzzing,” said Leone, an East Pennsboro sophomore who scored the third goal of the game with 6:58 remaining, a short-handed strike off an assist from Trinity’s Jaxon Shanahan. “I think it’s because we had a student section here tonight. They really got us juiced up for the game, and we had all four lines just rolling.”

The student section got its best view of Mitchell’s goal with 8:15 left in the second period in front of the rink’s west-end bleachers. Another Shanahan foray deep into the offensive zone opened up space for Mitchell, who took the pass and slipped it into the near side of the net.

Mitchell, a Carlisle freshman turned to the fans to share the celebration.

“It was great to celebrate with them,” he said. “It’s always nice to get the students involved, and it’s always great when people show up, and it’s a lot of fun for them and for us.”

Despite the heavy shot advantage, the Raiders (9-8-3-0) remained within striking distance thanks to support from goaltender Caleb Dinsdale, who made 50 saves amid the Kraken’s pressure.

“He’s been doing that all year for us,” said Twin Valley coach Brad Stein. “When we’re breaking in front of him, he just keeps us in it.”

At the other end, Egy turned away all 30 Twin Valley shots, including two third-period breakaway chances with the Kraken on the power play.

The two chances weren’t enough.

“There was more energy on that side,” Stein said of the Kraken. “They just beat us to the puck, and we just didn’t have the urgency that they did tonight, and that made the difference.”

Riding the energy and the urgency on the ice, and the euphoria raining down from the stands, the Kraken turn their attention toward Championship Night where they’ll face the winner of a Feb. 23 elimination game between Twin Valley and Elizabethtown/Annville-Cleona.

“I don’t know what it means to some of the boys,” said Kraken coach Wayne Cerzullo. “I know none of them have probably experienced this before, so it’s going to be a tremendous emotional ride for them.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.