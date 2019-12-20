- Alexander Rigling stopped all 13 shots he faced as West Shore used a solid defensive effort to blank Elizabethtown 5-0 Friday night. Tanner Pressley and Connor Winski each scored once and added a pair of assists, while Christian Holtzapple pocketed two goals.
- Noah Loran recorded a hat trick with a goal in each period to lead the Keystone Kraken over Palmyra 7-2. Michael Soule also added two goals and two dimes. Vaughn Hennessey turned aside 22-of-24 shots.
- Jason Rippon scored four goals and added an assist in Hershey's 10-0 whitewash of Cumberland Valley. The Eagles managed a paltry two shots on goal.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.