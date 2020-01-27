CPIHL Highlights: Michael Soule pushes Keystone Kraken past Susquehannock; Cumberland Valley gets third win

You have free articles remaining.
- Michael Soule scored a goal and pocketed two assists as the Keystone Kraken edged Susquehannock 4-2 on Monday night. Vaughn Hennessey stopped 31 shots.
- Cumberland Valley picked up just its third win of the year, routing Susquehanna 9-3 behind two first-period goals from Jonah Burd. Mason Tiday added two assists and a goal, and Benjamin Osborne also had two early goals and a dime. Nicholas Mutschler had 18 saves.
- West Shore scored three goals in the second period to pull away from Annville-Cleona in a 6-3 win. Christian Holtzapple scored twice in the win, adding an assist, while Aidan Young scored once and chipped in two assists.