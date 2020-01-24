CPIHL Highlights: Christian Holtzapple scores twice as West Shore maintains division lead; Keystone top Penn Manor
  • West Shore maintained its one-point lead on the top of the Viola Division standings after its 7-1 thumping of Warwick on Friday night. United went up 6-0 after two periods thanks to a pair of goals from Christian Holtzapple. Tanner Pressley and Connor Winski each had a goal and two assists. Alexander Rigling provided 18 saves. West Shore (15-2, 30 points) is one up on Twin Valley (14-1-0-1, 29).
  • The Keystone Kraken also stayed firmly in the playoff race following a 4-1 win over Penn Manor. The Kraken fell behind 1-0 just 46 seconds in but scored four unanswered to win it. Noah Loran pocketed two goals, and Bailey Kreitz added three assists. Vaughn Hennessey was superb with 32 saves.
  • Mason Tiday provided Cumberland Valley it's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Lower Dauphin. 
