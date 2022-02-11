CPIHL: Hershey blanks Cumberland Valley in Bears Division playoff game

Three different players scored goals, and Hershey goaltender stopped all 19 shots he faced to help the Trojans defeat Cumberland Valley 3-0 in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoff game Friday night at Klick Lewis Arena.

The No. 2-seeded Trojans (14-5-0-0) advance to face Central Dauphin – a 6-0 winner over Palmyra Friday – in a Bears Division playoff game scheduled for Wednesday. The winner of that game advances to the March 4 championship game at Hersheypark Arena.

Cumberland Valley (11-5-0-4) dropped into the elimination bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where the Eagles will face Central York Monday with its season on the line.

Kyle Kloss and William Pries scored first-period goals for Hershey. Toby Kauffman added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the win.

Cumberland Valley goaltender Connor Halpert finished the night with 18 saves.

