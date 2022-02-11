 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CPIHL

CPIHL: Hershey blanks Cumberland Valley in Bears Division playoff game

CPIHL Playoff Puck
Sentinel File

Three different players scored goals, and Hershey goaltender stopped all 19 shots he faced to help the Trojans defeat Cumberland Valley 3-0 in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoff game Friday night at Klick Lewis Arena.

The No. 2-seeded Trojans (14-5-0-0) advance to face Central Dauphin – a 6-0 winner over Palmyra Friday – in a Bears Division playoff game scheduled for Wednesday. The winner of that game advances to the March 4 championship game at Hersheypark Arena.

Cumberland Valley (11-5-0-4) dropped into the elimination bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where the Eagles will face Central York Monday with its season on the line.

Kyle Kloss and William Pries scored first-period goals for Hershey. Toby Kauffman added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the win.

Cumberland Valley goaltender Connor Halpert finished the night with 18 saves.

