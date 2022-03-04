CPIHL: Elizabethtown tops Keystone Kraken for Viola Cup

HERSHEY — The Keystone Kraken’s march through the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season included league-best scoring, the top spot in the Viola Division and a pair of convincing playoff victories.

But it ended with silver medals hanging between slouched shoulders of a short-handed lineup in the middle of Hersheypark Arena after a 6-4 loss to Elizabethtown in Friday’s Viola Cup championship game.

“They battled tough the whole way through,” Kraken coach Wayne Cerzullo said. “They didn’t quit, and I have to commend them for that.”

The Bears, bolstered by a championship performance from a freshman goaltender, feasted on rebounds in and around the Kraken crease, seized momentum and carried it to the program’s first CPIHL title since 2016.

“These kids are special,” said Bears head coach Scott Cranston, who took over the team in 2019, inheriting a program that had not won a game in two seasons. “They work hard. They play as a team. They don’t worry about who the MVP is. They don’t worry about ice time. They just wanted to win.”

Zander Meily registered a hat trick for the Bears (11-9-1-1), a club that includes players primarily from Elizabethtown, Annville-Cleona and Middletown. After a tentative first period for both teams, Meily opened the proverbial floodgates, punching in a rebound off Tallen Forrey’s initial shot 53 seconds into the second and slipping it past Kraken goaltender Bryden Egy, who made 23 saves.

“In practice this week,” Cranston said, “we worked on crashing the net and getting more people in front. We told them Egy was too good of a goalie for us to think we were just going to shoot it by him.”

The Bears crowded Egy throughout Friday’s championship game. They had scored five goals in three previous games against the Kraken. Aside from Meily’s three goals, Forrey added a pair of his own, and Keagan Zalko accounted for the other.

Neal Cudahy netted a hat trick of his own for the Kraken (16-5-0-0), a composite team with players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Trinity, Northern, East Pennsboro, Gettysburg and Halifax. Cudahy, a Trinity senior and the team’s captain, scored a pair of goals in the middle of the second period to erase a 2-0 Bears lead.

“He’s a workhorse for us,” Cerzullo said. “He’s definitely going to be missed next year with him graduating, but I wish him the best wherever he goes in life and in his hockey career.”

Less than a minute after Cudahy had wristed in the equalizer, Zelko put the Bears back up front. Meily added another goal before the end of the period, and the Bears were on their way. They dropped their playoff opener to the Kraken before fighting back in the double-elimination tournament with overtime wins over the Susquehanna Stampede and Twin Valley to reach the final.

“All of a sudden,” Cranston said, “you could feel something change. Like, a switch went off.”

A key component of Elizabethtown’s run has been its goaltending in senior Alex Lingle and freshman Austin Grimm. The call went to Grimm Friday, and he stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced, authoring a sliding save to keep a then-5-3 lead intact with 5:03 to play.

“Being a freshman, he played a great game,” Cranston said of Grimm. “He made some great saves.”

Trinity’s Jaxon Shanahan scored the other goal for the Kraken with 3:26 remaining, capping a season that saw him compile nine goals and 16 assists.

“We made huge steps,” said Cerzullo, whose team was missing three players due to schedule conflicts with the travel hockey division playoffs. “With the amount of schools that we have, we’ve got a good core returning that we can build off of.”

