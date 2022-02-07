CPIHL: Cumberland Valley opens playoffs with tense win over Hempfield/Manheim Township

Cumberland Valley captain Jonah Burd lined up for the face off with 1.6 seconds left on the clock at Twin Ponds Arena and his team nursing a one-goal lead over Hempfield/Manheim Township in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoff opener Monday night.

The Eagles had spent a majority of Monday night’s clash on their collective heels, facing 41 shots on goal, killing seven penalties and watching the visitors ring two shots off the post in the final two minutes. But when the puck dropped, Burd shielded it with his body, preserving the 3-2 victory in the Bears Division playoff opener for both teams. The Eagles huddled around goaltender Connor Halpert in equal parts relief and celebration as they absorbed the cheers from the student section on the other side of the glass.

“I knew they were going to try to shoot it off the face off,” Burd said, “so you just drop on it, block the shot, make sure it doesn’t get off and grind out the last couple seconds.”

The last few seconds capped a frantic final few minutes for the Eagles (11-4-0-4), who buckled down against pressure and fought their way to the final whistle through their defense.

“That’s a varsity effort from our team,” Cumberland Valley coach Matthew Fitzgerald said. “Our defense stepped up when we needed it the most. It’s not the prettiest, and it’s certainly not the way you’d like to win, but when you’re in crunch time, and you have guys turning into men before your eyes, it’s something to really take in.”

At the other end of the ice, Cumberland Valley scored all three of its goals off the rush. The Hempfield/Manheim Township medley (9-8-1-1) had taken leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but both times, the Eagles countered. Keegan Sheerer opened the Cumberland Valley scoring, answering an early goal from Jackson Robards when the ice opened up in front of him on the power play with 3:06 left in the opening period. Sheerer went coast to coast, weaving around the last defender and beating Hempfield/Manheim Township goaltender Christian Kleckner, who finished the night with 22 saves.

After Brady Kilheffer gave Hampfield/Manheim Township a 2-1 lead with a power play goal early in the second period, the Eagles Teegan Jede responded 72 seconds later, sprinting his way behind the defense and lacing a shot to the short side.

“A lot of our talent comes in the way of speed,” Fitzgerald said. “Any opportunity where we can get a puck in open ice and turn a five-on-five game into a one-on-on, I like my athletes against anybody’s.”

The Eagles spent several stretches of Monday’s game at a four-on-five disadvantage, taking seven minor penalties, including two in the final eight minutes.

“We had to kill too many penalties,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. We’re fortunate, in a playoff situation, when you play that undisciplined of a game, to be able to walk away with a win. If we’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror, that’s a big-time area of improvement that we need to look at.”

But bent back, the Eagles refused to break, throwing bodies in shooting lanes and keeping shots to the perimeter.

“When you’re talking closing minutes,” Fitzgerald said, “getting in front of shots, clearing out the net, being selfless, there are some really hard-working guys on our team.”

Of the shots that made it through, 41 shots made it to the Cumberland Valley net.

Halpert stopped 39 of them.

“We couldn’t finish,” Hempfield/Manheim Township coach Kenneth Sipe said.

Hempfield/Manheim Township drops into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament, awaiting an opponent for a do-or-die game scheduled for Feb. 14.

The Eagles advance in the championship bracket to face No. 2 Hershey Friday in a game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena.

“I think this year is one of the more competitive playoffs the league’s had in a long time,” Fitzgerald said. “The idea is survive and advance.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

