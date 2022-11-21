CPIHL: Brandtonies' tying goal, McQuade's goaltending highlight tie between Keystone Kraken and West Shore

HARRISBURG – Between the second and third periods of Monday night’s CPIHL Viola Division game at Twin Ponds, the fans on the bleachers participated in a chuck-a-puck contest, throwing numbered rubber disks toward the center faceoff circle.

At times, it was how the action in front of the West Shore net looked, as the Keystone Kraken fired shot after shot on goal in an attempt to solve goaltender Colin McQuade, often in vain.

But with the Kraken trailing 2-1 in the final minute of regulation, Tyler Brandtonies took the puck from Nick Leone and fired a shot on goal that found room between McQuade and the far post. It sent the game into overtime, where another five minutes of stellar goaltending between McQuade and the Kraken’s Connor Martin secured a tie and a point in the standings for both teams.

“He played out of his mind,” Brandtonies said of McQuade, who finished the night with 46 saves. “It was pretty frustrating, but it felt real good to tie that game up and take it to overtime where we had a chance.”

The Kraken (4-2-1), with a roster is composed of players from high schools across the midstate, including Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro and Trinity, fired 24 shots on goal through the first two periods and finally broke through when Gettysburg’s Zachary Slaybaugh poked in a rebound with 7:33 remaining in the third period. West Shore (3-2-1), with players from Red Land and Cedar Cliff, answered when Nicholas Wilson charged down the left side and fired a shot from the faceoff circle that trickled through the padding of Kraken netminder Connor Martin (15 saves).

Outshot more than two to one in the game, Shore threatened to steal momentum in the first two periods with one shot attempt pinging off the crossbar and another bouncing off the inside of the post that was ruled no goal despite arguments from the West Shore bench. But with 1:44 remaining in regulation, Wilson – one of three West Shore defensemen Monday – curled across the neutral zone and, just inside the Kraken blue line, flung a shot high to the left of Martin that found the top corner to give West Shore the lead.

“Nick’s goals are huge,” said West Shore coach Thomas Rigling III. “We played three defensemen tonight and rode those horses hard. He’s got a great shot.”

The Kraken pulled their goaltender with about 50 seconds left and netted the equalizer when East Pennsboro’s Leone left a pass for Mechanicsburg’s Brandtonies, the team’s captain, and delivered the game-tying shot.

“He’s a good leader,” Kraken head coach Wayne Cerzullo said of Brandtonies. “He leads by example. He’s very passionate about the game, and he does a great job.”

The Kraken generated eight more shots on the five-minute, three-on-three overtime, including one on a breakaway from Trinity’s Jaxon Shanahan.

But McQuade stopped them all.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Rigling said of McQuade. “He battles hard for us every night. He always gives us a chance to win. We have a very tight-knit group of kids, so whenever they see an effort like that out of Colin, it certainly makes us want to try to play better and do what we can.”