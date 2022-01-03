CPIHL: all-star list includes players from Cumberland Valley, Keystone Kraken, West Shore

The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League released its list of all-stars Friday honoring seven Sentinel-area players.

Among the all-stars selected were Cumberland Valley’s Jonah Burd and Tegan Jede, the Keystone Kraken’s Logan Brunner, Neal Cudahy and Bryden Egy, and West Shore’s Aidan Hellyer and Liam Hellyer.

The all-stars, juniors and seniors from the league’s 20 teams, are set to be divided into two teams in a draft scheduled for Jan. 9 at Klick Lewis Arena in Palmyra. The two teams are scheduled to face off in an all-star showcase on the Klick Lewis Arena ice on Jan. 26.

Through 10 games, Jede (9 goals, 13 assists) and Burd (10 goals, 9 assists) helped the Eagles (5-3-0-2) enter the calendar year in the middle of the league’s competitive Bears Division. Also in the league’s top division this season, West Shore (4-6-0-0) rebounded from an 0-3 start and have won three of its last five games thanks, in a large part to Aidan Hellyer (13 goals, 4 assists) and Liam Hellyer (3 goals, 10 assists).

The Kraken (9-2-0-0), with players from Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Trinity, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern and Spring Grove, finished 2021 atop the Viola Division standings. Brunner (2 goals, 8 assists) and Cudahy (6 goals, 7 assists) have both registered double-digit point totals, and Egy – one of the league’s all-star goaltenders – ranks second in the Viola Division in goals-against average (1.82) and third in save percentage (.908).

Click here for the full list of CPIHL all-stars.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

