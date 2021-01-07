A season on ice: CPIHL's cancelation prompted by winter spike in COVID-19 cases, difficulty properly monitoring health and safety

It started with a postponement.
Steve Aaron, president of the CPIHL, believed delaying the 2020-21 high school club ice hockey season Aug. 27 would be beneficial in the long run. COVID-19 had other plans.
The number of cases continued to rise month after month, more restrictions were put in place and hospitals were seeing more and more cases walk through the door.
Everything was trending in the wrong direction.
In response, Aaron and the CPIHL made the decision they thought was best — cancellation.
“The league’s executive committee has looked at this from every angle,” Aaron said through email. “We had hoped by initially delaying the season until now we could see a pathway forward. But things have only gotten worse in regards to the virus and a vaccine is going to come too late for our season.
“We are disappointed, especially for our senior players, that this was the decision we were forced to make. But we are confident it was the right decision.”
After talking with clubs, Aaron said they wanted the league to make a decision “one way or the other now, rather than simply delaying another month.”
So, the CPIHL canceled the season Monday.
“We had hoped that by postponing we might begin to see improvement in regards to the virus. Unfortunately, the opposite was true,” Aaron said.
Aaron said the list of concerns for the season was a long one and with the CPIHL being an all-volunteer league, everyone on the committee felt they couldn’t get through the season safely.
“We don’t have the benefit of paid staff like schools do to monitor the health of our players and coaches,” Aaron said. “We have seen how many travel hockey games have had to be canceled and did not feel like we would have the ability to get through a season safely.”
The CPIHL concluded its 2019-20 season in time before the pandemic reached the Midstate, with West Shore losing in the Viola Cup to Cedar Crest.
No special events were planned for the season other than the All-Star Game and championship night, and for those looking to still hit the ice for the winter, the CPIHL is offering its clubs non-league-sanctioned scrimmages.
Aaron said he has quite a few clubs interested already.
“Clubs told us they would be interested in holding some scrimmages as a way to keep their teams together and also to have a game night to honor their seniors,” he said. “We are simply gathering the names and contact info of those teams who are interested in scrimmaging and sharing that across the league so that teams can be in touch with each other directly for that purpose.”
The Flyers Cup Committee canceled the 2020 Flyers Cup Tournament April 15 — where Hershey and Palmyra had plans to clash in the finals. The 2020 Pennsylvania State Championships were also scrapped. There has been no word on the status of the Flyers Cup this season.
