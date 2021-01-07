A season on ice: CPIHL's cancelation prompted by winter spike in COVID-19 cases, difficulty properly monitoring health and safety

“We had hoped that by postponing we might begin to see improvement in regards to the virus. Unfortunately, the opposite was true,” Aaron said.

Aaron said the list of concerns for the season was a long one and with the CPIHL being an all-volunteer league, everyone on the committee felt they couldn’t get through the season safely.

“We don’t have the benefit of paid staff like schools do to monitor the health of our players and coaches,” Aaron said. “We have seen how many travel hockey games have had to be canceled and did not feel like we would have the ability to get through a season safely.”

The CPIHL concluded its 2019-20 season in time before the pandemic reached the Midstate, with West Shore losing in the Viola Cup to Cedar Crest.

No special events were planned for the season other than the All-Star Game and championship night, and for those looking to still hit the ice for the winter, the CPIHL is offering its clubs non-league-sanctioned scrimmages.

Aaron said he has quite a few clubs interested already.