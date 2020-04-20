2019-20 Hockey All-Sentinel Team

Tanner Pressley, sr., F, West Shore: On a team full of versatile players, Pressley was another on the list. His vision on the ice allowed him to dish the puck to almost anyone and led him to 12 goals and 10 assists on the season.

Connor Winski, jr., F, West Shore: Tied with teammate Christian Holtzapple for scoring, Winski was a player who had the ability to make those around him better. He could dish the puck out just as easily as he could hit the back of the net, ending the season with 18 goals and 35 points.

Noah Loran, jr., F, Keystone Kraken: With another year with the Kraken, Loran has the ability to possibly top the solid season he had in his junior year. The second-highest scorer on the team with 30 points, Loran will undoubtedly step into a bigger veteran role next season.

Bailey Kreitz, sr., F, Keystone Kraken: Kreitz was more of a defensive forward with the ability to find teammates through traffic and set up others for goals. Kreitz ended the season with 11 assists and 19 points.