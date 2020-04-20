2019-20 Hockey All-Sentinel Team

Player of the Year
Christian Holtzapple, sr., F, West Shore: One of the most versatile players for West Shore, and quite possibly the CPIHL Viola Division, Holtzapple was a driving force behind the team making it once again to the title game. He ended the season with 23 goals and 35 points.
Coach of the Year
Chris Moore, West Shore: After claiming back-to-back cups when the team was MSMCC, Moore took his newly formed West Shore team to the Viola Division finals two years in a row, including this season. Although the team lost both of those championships, Moore and West Shore still continue to be a dominant force among Sentinel-area teams and the CPIHL as a whole.
First Team
Zakary Sooy, sr., F, West Shore: One of the fastest players for West Shore, Sooy was a player that knew how to distribute the puck and score himself a few goals throughout the season. He ended the season with 11 goals and 20 points.
Michael Soule, sr., F, Keystone Kraken: Being the highest scorer on the team will get you some looks, and for Soule it was for good reason. Soule was fast and versatile in the fact that he could assist and score goals with relative ease. He ended the season with 18 goals and 33 points.
Tanner Pressley, sr., F, West Shore: On a team full of versatile players, Pressley was another on the list. His vision on the ice allowed him to dish the puck to almost anyone and led him to 12 goals and 10 assists on the season.
Connor Winski, jr., F, West Shore: Tied with teammate Christian Holtzapple for scoring, Winski was a player who had the ability to make those around him better. He could dish the puck out just as easily as he could hit the back of the net, ending the season with 18 goals and 35 points.
Noah Loran, jr., F, Keystone Kraken: With another year with the Kraken, Loran has the ability to possibly top the solid season he had in his junior year. The second-highest scorer on the team with 30 points, Loran will undoubtedly step into a bigger veteran role next season.
Bailey Kreitz, sr., F, Keystone Kraken: Kreitz was more of a defensive forward with the ability to find teammates through traffic and set up others for goals. Kreitz ended the season with 11 assists and 19 points.
Mason Tiday, so., F, Cumberland Valley: Although it was a down year for the Eagles, who finished 3-14 in the Bears Division, Tiday was a leader for the team in only his second year. He set up goals for his teammates and passed the puck around more than he held onto it. Tiday ended the season with seven assists and 12 points.
Vaughn Hennessey, GK, Keystone Kraken: The backbone for the Kraken, Hennessey stood on his head multiple times throughout the season. His record of 9-8-1 and .885 save percentage doesn’t really do his performance justice, but the team will argue that Hennessey was definitely a leader between the pipes.
Alexander Rigling, sr., GK, West Shore: Rigling was West Shore’s go-to netminder for the season, and for good reason. Rigling stood on his head in the Viola Division finals despite the loss, ending his final season with a record of 15-2 and a 1.88 goals against average.
Honorable Mention
Mason Spong, West Shore; Mike Daily, West Shore; Huy Nguyen, West Shore; Tanner Custer, West Shore; Aidan Young, West Shore; Logan Thompson, Keystone Kraken; Owen Manley, Keystone Kraken; Jaxon Shanahan, Keystone Kraken; Jonah Burd, Cumberland Valley; Max Dutkiewicz, Cumberland Valley; Ryan Wood, Cumberland Valley; Kieran Schneider, Cumberland Valley.
