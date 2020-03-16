High School Sports: Spring sports season still in limbo after meeting on Monday

The spring sports season remains in limbo after the Mid-Penn and District 3 met with school superintendents Monday.
According to Mid-Penn Conference executive director Randy Umberger, schools and sports are still on hold and unable to move forward until the closures are lifted.
"It’s so fluid and so changing that, basically, we’re going to meet again [March 26]," he said. "Right now everything is on hold, and we’re going to follow the protocol of what the governor and what the PIAA come out with."
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 schools in the state will shut down for two weeks. On Monday, he announced the two-week closure of all nonessential businesses across the state.
The PIAA also released a statement on Twitter and its website advising any offsite workouts and practices be halted.
"The intent of this is to limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus," the statement reads. "We have been informed that some schools’ sport teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite. It’s our position this is contrary to the intent of the Governor’s order and these activities are not permitted."
PIAA Press Release on Governor 10-Day Shutdown due to Coronavirus (COVID-19):https://t.co/3WNSMB4Zar pic.twitter.com/ys6UQCfv4o— PIAA (@PIAASports) March 16, 2020
If and when the school closure is lifted and spring sports are able to resume, there is still the concern of the PIAA's 15-day practice rule, where teams cannot begin competition until 15 days of practice are recorded.
"If they would go back to school, none of them can have any competitions," Umberger said. "They still need to fulfill their 15-day requirement for practice prior to their first competition."
The PIAA has the ability to dismiss that rule for the remainder of the spring season, but right now it seems everyone is still waiting out the two weeks.
"Hopefully, we’ll know a little bit more as things ease up, and they’re trying to slow this spread down," Umberger said. "So, we decided that all the leagues are going to stay on the same page, and since there’s so much interconference scheduling, we’ll make a decision on whatever the PIAA sends out."
"We talked about the state championships and all of the events being cancelled, we talked about what’s going to happen if the PIAA cancels all of spring and we talked about the possibility if they cancelled all the state championships. There’s nothing set right now until we get a final decision."
As of now, the PIAA is also still in communication with the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education. The spring sports season may get another answer March 26 after the second meeting.
"As we move forward, PIAA will continue to work with the governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information regarding spring sports and any possible re-start of the winter championships," PIAA's statement said. "This information may change on a day to day basis and some of the qualities that are fundamental lessons of interscholastic athletics are at play here: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and teamwork. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us."
