High School Sports: Spring sports season still in limbo after meeting on Monday

If and when the school closure is lifted and spring sports are able to resume, there is still the concern of the PIAA's 15-day practice rule, where teams cannot begin competition until 15 days of practice are recorded.

"If they would go back to school, none of them can have any competitions," Umberger said. "They still need to fulfill their 15-day requirement for practice prior to their first competition."

The PIAA has the ability to dismiss that rule for the remainder of the spring season, but right now it seems everyone is still waiting out the two weeks.

"Hopefully, we’ll know a little bit more as things ease up, and they’re trying to slow this spread down," Umberger said. "So, we decided that all the leagues are going to stay on the same page, and since there’s so much interconference scheduling, we’ll make a decision on whatever the PIAA sends out."

"We talked about the state championships and all of the events being cancelled, we talked about what’s going to happen if the PIAA cancels all of spring and we talked about the possibility if they cancelled all the state championships. There’s nothing set right now until we get a final decision."