High School Sports: PIAA lays out initial plan for NIL for high school athletes

The PIAA Wednesday approved, on first reading, a proposed NIL policy that outlined opportunities for high school athletes to profit from name, image and likeness.

Bob Greenburg first reported on the development during the PIAA's board meeting Wednesday afternoon.

"We really need to probably get ahead of this,” PIAA Assistant Executive Director Melissa Mertz told WGAL, “and address it and put some parameters in place to guide students and their families so that they're educated and they know what they're getting into."

The proposed policy, which requires two more readings before the PIAA makes it official, would grant student-athletes permission to profit from commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence but would limit them from engaging in NIL activities that involve products and services related to adult entertainment, alcohol, controlled substances, opioids, casinos and gambling, and weapons. Athletes would not be allowed to reference the PIAA and its member schools or teams or wear school uniforms. NIL negotiations and payments would also be off limits for booster clubs, coaches and alumni.

As of June 21, Pennsylvania was one of 35 states (plus the District of Columbia) that did not allow NIL monetization for high school athletes with regulations unclear for Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota and Vermont, according to USA Today.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association gave permission for its athletes to benefit from NIL endorsements last October, and New Jersey passed a rule permitting NIL at the high school level in November. Ohio schools rejected a proposal that would have allowed NIL for high school athletes in May.

According to WGAL’s Barbara Barr, the PIAA also plans to hire a company to educate athletes about financial implications of the NIL landscape.

Among other developments from the PIAA's July Board of Directors meeting:

• The board approved a first reading that would remove the transfer portion from its competition formula and apply the formula to all team sports. Currently, the formula applies to football and basketball.

• The board received a recommendation from the Strategic Planning Steering Committee that suggested an increase of the number of classifications in track and field from two to three.

• The PIAA announced championship sites for spring sports through 2026.

• The PIAA also announced that it awarded telecast/cablecast/streaming rights through 2026 to PCN for state championships in cross country, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, football, cheer, swimming and diving, basketball, track and field, lacrosse, softball and baseball. Flo Sports will continue to stream team and individual wrestling championships.