High school games of the week, Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Mark your calendars for some of the top events in high school sports this week.

CROSS COUNTRY

Enos Yeager Invitational at Chambersburg, Friday: The local high school cross country season kicks off with an early season invitational at Chambersburg. Carlisle’s Kevin Shank finished third in last year’s boys race.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central York at Mechanicsburg, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.: The Wildcats are under the microscope entering their 2022 season, having come off a historic 2021 postseason run that included five program firsts. Head coach Tonya Brown and crew will be tested early this fall, hosting York-Adams contender Central York for their season opener. The Panthers were a District 3 Class 3A qualifier a season ago.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Two teams that enjoyed District 3 Class A playoff berths last season, the Thunderbolts and Bubblers square off for an early-season scrap under the lights at Ecker Field. The District 3 powers met last year as well, with Boiling Springs claiming a 6-0 shutout win.

FOOTBALL

Big Spring at Shippensburg, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Little Brown Jug has belonged to the Greyhounds in each of team’s last 10 meetings, a rivalry that dates back to 1956. The Bulldogs threw a couple punches at Shippensburg in last season’s 34-14 defeat but were overwhelmed by the play of now-Minnesota defensive end Anthony Smith. Quarterbacks Ethan Eisenberg and Tucker Chamberlin are back under center for Big Spring and Shippensburg and the stronger performance of the two could be the deciding factor at Memorial Field Friday.

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Colts visit John H. Frederick Field for the Wildcats home opener with both teams looking to rebound from Week 1 losses. Friday’s meeting has the makings for an intriguing matchup with quarterbacks Ethan Dorrell and Jeff Lougee poised for bigger years. A clip of reliable targets in the backfield and at receiver will help shoulder the weight of attempting to scratch out a victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Middletown at Camp Hill, Wednesday, 7 p.m.: It’s the Mid-Penn Capital Division opener for both teams looking to make noise in the District 3 Class 2A landscape. The Lions return a slew of experienced players from last year’s run to a Class A title.

Backyard Brawl at Big Spring, Saturday: The Bulldogs host an early season tournament that also features Susquehanna Township, Brandywine Heights and Camp Hill. Big Spring also plays host to girls soccer and field hockey tournaments on adjacent fields on its Newville campus.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gettysburg at Carlisle, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: The Warriors are returning to the Mid-Penn Colonial Division, but they’ll get a taste of Commonwelath competition, visiting a Carlisle team coming off Saturday’s dramatic 1-0 season-opening win.

Dallastown at Mechanicsburg, Thursday, 7 p.m.: In a battle between Wildcats, Mechanicsburg opens its home schedule against at Dallastown side that earned a District 3 Class 4A playoff berth a year ago.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Big Spring at Carlisle, Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Monday’s match is not only the season-opener for both the Bulldogs and Herd, but it’s the opportunity for head coaches Samantha Webber and Rome Oliver to secure their first career win at the helm of their respective program. Webber and the Bulldogs aim to build off last year’s District 3 Class 3A postseason berth while Oliver looks to direct Carlisle out of a 1-12 mark from a year ago.

Mechanicsburg at South Western, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: The Wildcats make the one-hour hike down Route 94 Thursday to face the always formidable Mustangs. Both clubs advanced to the District 3 4A playoffs last fall but failed to advance to the quarterfinal round. With key returners on both sides of the net, Mechanicsburg and South Western are in store for a tightly-contested battle.

GIRLS TENNIS

Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: The Eagles host the Panthers in a match featuring two teams with high expectations and strong early season performances.

Red Land at Cedar Cliff: Friday, 4 p.m.: The West Shore School District Showdown gives both teams a shot at bragging rights and a chance to build momentum as they prepare for the heart of the Mid-Penn schedule.