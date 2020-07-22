High school football in Washington state moved to spring because of COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE — The governing body of high school sports in Washington state has decided to move the football season to spring of 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Times reports the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday night announced the delaying of the season.

For the 2020-21 school year, cross country, slowpitch softball, girls swimming and golf and tennis will be in the fall.

The WIAA will take a break during November and December, and in early January the normal winter sports - basketball, bowling, boys swimming and diving, gymnastics, cheerleading and wrestling - will take place.

The football season would now run from early March into May. Moving football, which officials say is considered high-risk for COVID-19 exposure, would it allow games to be played when the outbreak might be better under control.