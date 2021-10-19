PIAA Golf: Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson, Emily McAninch finish strong in final state tournament

YORK — It’s a “what do I do now” type of feeling for Brady Davidson and Emily McAninch.

The Cumberland Valley senior golfers, who each competed in their third consecutive PIAA Class 3A golf state championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort Tuesday, fired rounds of four and 13-over par to cap what have been individual prep golf careers rich with success and dedication.

Davidson tied for 18th with his 4-over par 75 in a boys band that was topped by Downingtown West’s Nick Gross in a two-hole playoff bout against North Pocono’s Billy Pabst at 2-under par. Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish ran away with the girls state crown at 4-under par. McAninch’s 13-over par 85 cemented her in a tie for 28th.

Both Davidson and McAninch are proud of how far they’ve come in a four-year stretch.

“[It means] a lot,” Davidson said, referencing his four years on the high school golf circuit. “I was walking up 18 and was thinking, ‘What am I going to do tomorrow?’ Yeah, it’s gonna take a while to actually sink in that I’m never coming back here. That hasn’t really hit me yet.”

McAninch is slated to return to the York County course Monday for the PIAA Class 3A girls team state championships with her Eagle teammates.

“I think now that individually states is over,” she said, “I think it’s kind of like ‘What do I do now,’ almost, but it’s been a really cool experience, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be here.”

Compared to Monday’s Class 2A state tournament that tested the entire field with wind gusts, subpar temperatures and looming clouds for most of the day, Tuesday’s state tilt brought sunny skies and more favorable conditions.

However, the improved weather didn’t counteract Heritage Hills’ daunting greens, tapering fairways and irrepressible tee shots. The course challenged Davidson and McAninch in a multitude of facets, specifically on and around the greens.

Davidson said he struggled with the putter, which included a four-putt double bogey on Hole 9. McAninch felt she couldn’t set herself in striking position for automatic putts off approach shots due to the largeness of the greens.

“I mean, I hit the ball well all day,” Davidson said. “It’s hard to hit 15 greens out here with this wind, and I still did that. And it wasn’t like I was leaving myself a ton of crazy long putts. I was just not executing the putts that I left myself.”

The CV teammates’ games were almost polar opposites of each another. Davidson was pleased with his ability to attack the pin — which translated to the 15 greens in regulation — and his consistency with striping fairways off the tee.

McAninch also impressed with the driver in hand but was pleased with her steadiness in reading the greens and sinking pars when she needed them most. A one-hop par putt out of the back rough on Hole 1 exemplified her overall round and after she made the turn off the back nine. On the hole prior, the 18th, she plopped her approach shot in the green-front water hazard .

“I think, overall, I drove the ball a lot better than I had in the past, especially last year at states,” McAninch said, “and I think, overall, putting was better, too. The greens here are pretty big, so I had a couple three putts. But other than that, I think I thought it through really well.”

Despite the challenges Davidson and McAninch faced, the pair carded respectable front and back showings. Davidson’s 4-over par came on the front nine, followed by an even par on the back that included a birdie on the par-5 11th hole. McAninch remained consistent the entire way through, shooting 6 and 7-over pars, concluding her round — which began on Hole 10 — with a 5-foot birdie on the ninth.

Davidson’s four-year collective belt sports a District 3 title, a career-best eighth-place finish at states and a 2019 district team championship. McAninch’s individual senior campaign ends with bronze and sixth-place medals at the Mid-Penn Conference and district championships.

McAninch now turns her attention to the girls team championships.

“We were fortunate enough to have a girls team last year that was able to make it to team states, and I think we all kind of just bonded together really well,” McAninch said, “and then we got more girls this year coming out, some younger girls, freshmen, sophomores. So, I think the longevity of the program is what’s going to be really important for future years to come, and I’m really proud to be a part of that.”

